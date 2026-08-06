Taelor Named Proud 2026 Partner of the New York Yankees

"Yankees fans expect the best, and they don't have time to waste — that's exactly who we built Taelor for." Post this

"Yankees fans expect the best, and they don't have time to waste — that's exactly who we built Taelor for," said Anya Cheng, co-founder and CEO of Taelor. "Our members are busy professionals who want to look put-together for everything on their calendar. Partnering with the Yankees lets us meet them where they already are: at the Stadium, with the people they care about."

The partnership arrives as clothing rental moves into the mainstream. Rental services like Rent the Runway — a Taelor partner — have become a fixture of many New York women's wardrobes over the past decade, and men are increasingly following suit, drawn by the convenience, the variety, and the sustainability of sharing clothes rather than owning them. Taelor's partners also include Carter's and Coffee Meets Bagel, alongside a platform of 100+ brands including Mizzen + Main, Rails, Mason Cruz, Rhone, Faherty and Marine Layer.

"We've always partnered with brands that hold themselves to the highest standard of quality, and few names in the world carry that standard like the Yankees," notes Phoebe Tan, co-founder at Taelor. Just as the Yankees stand for more than baseball, Taelor is more than styling — our blend of AI and human expertise serves consumers and brand partners alike.

Sustainability is inherently built into Taelor's operations—as a rental model the brand's circular model and resale platform helps recover value from unsold inventory after production. At the same time, Taelor's AI platform learns from each wear and flows back to Taelor's brand partners, helping them design and produce smarter, more durable pieces. The result is a system where better styling and less waste reinforce each other.

As part of the partnership, Yankees fans can receive $30 off their first order with promo code YANKEES30 at taelor.style.

"The Yankees are excited to welcome Taelor as a proud partner," said Michael J. Tusiani, New York Yankees Senior Vice President of Partnerships. "Through our relationship, we are confident that Taelor will be able to engage our fanbase regarding their distinctive brand and unique styling service."

How Taelor works: Members complete a short style profile, then Taelor's stylists — powered by AI trained on millions of styling data points — curate a box of outfits matched to their size, preferences, and upcoming occasions. Members wear the clothes as long as they like, then swap for a fresh set. Laundry and dry cleaning are handled by Taelor. Members can purchase pieces they love at a discount.

The partnership includes in-stadium presence at Yankee Stadium, digital activations, and hospitality throughout the 2026 season.

About Taelor

Taelor is an AI-powered menswear styling and clothing rental service for busy professionals who want to look their best without the work of shopping, laundry, or managing a wardrobe. Taelor's expert stylists, working alongside powerful algorithms, select clothing tailored to help each member look his best. When members are ready for something new, they simply return their items and swap for the next set. Taelor is a committed advocate for circular fashion and sustainability. The brand is backed by Goodwater Capital and Bling Capital — investors behind companies such as Spotify and Facebook — as well as YouTube co-founder Steve Chen. The company was founded by veterans of Meta. Learn more at taelor.style.

About the New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees (www.yankees.com) and @yankees on social media) are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 World Series championships and 41 American League pennants. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award winner again in 2026. The venue is also home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognizable brands in the world.

Media Contact

Andrew Garsetti, Topped Off Communications, 1 6318735445, [email protected], toppedoffcomms.com

SOURCE Taelor