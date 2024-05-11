Tafili Galea'i of Lā'ie Wins 2024 World Fireknife Championship

Tafili Galea'i was crowned the 2024 World Fireknife Champion at the Polynesian Cultural Center (PCC). After competing against the best of the best, Galea'i takes the title of World Fireknife Champion with outstanding performances.

LĀ'IE, Hawai'i, May 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tafili Galea'i was crowned the 2024 World Fireknife Champion at the Polynesian Cultural Center (PCC). After competing against the best of the best, Galea'i takes the title of World Fireknife Champion with outstanding performances.

Galea'i's victory concluded the four-day We Are Samoa Festival. As Hawai'i's largest annual Sāmoan cultural celebration, the festival featured four divisions of fireknife competitions, We Are Samoa High School Arts Festival and daily exhibits of Sāmoan culture and artwork throughout the Polynesian Cultural Center.

Tafili Galea'i from Lā'ie, HI competed against Fumiya Matashima (2nd place) of Fukushima, Japan and Jacktai Laban (3rd place) of Apia, Sāmoa to win the elite Men's Division of the World Fireknife Championships. Tonight's championship round was a continuation from Wednesday night's intense opening round that began with 32 contestants.

Concluding its 31st year, the World Fireknife Championship was established by the Polynesian Cultural Center in 1993 to showcase this proud Sāmoan tradition and encourage future generations to perpetuate this amazing combination of artistry, skill, and bravery. Fire-knife dancing is rooted in the Sāmoan ailao, a warrior knife dance traditionally performed before battle utilizing the nifo oti, or "tooth of death."

This year's World Fireknife Championship featured competitions in four divisions. In addition to Galea'i winning the Men's Division, Aliyah Galea'i-Ava of Lā'ie, HI won the Women's Division, Haukea Moua of Punaauia, Tahiti won the Intermediate Division (ages 12-17) and Manasseh Tuliloa of Lā'ie, HI won the Junior Division (ages 6-11).

For more information about the World Fireknife Championship, visit www.worldfireknife.com.

For more information about the World Fireknife Championship, visit www.worldfireknife.com.

Photo and Video Courtesy: Polynesian Cultural Center

Link to download: www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/orpyrn9acm5jm1zh1du6i/AEBXEAQV_9IeX9mW5glLGhg?rlkey=b9kxh9g780niieto7pskq8wej&dl=0

ABOUT POLYNESIAN CULTURAL CENTER

Located on O'ahu's beautiful North Shore, the Polynesian Cultural Center (PCC) is the only cultural attraction of its kind in the world and a favorite of both locals and visitors to Hawai'i. An engaging, interactive celebration showcasing the people, culture, arts and crafts of Polynesia, the PCC has entertained millions of visitors from around the world since opening in 1963. A non-profit organization, 100 percent of PCC's revenue goes to daily operations and to support the education of its student-employees from neighboring Brigham Young University-Hawaii. For more information, visit www.Polynesia.com

