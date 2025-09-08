Tagg Me Debuts Beta Platform to Revolutionize Online Shopping

Tagg Me, a personalized fashion-tech shopping platform and Chrome extension, today announced its beta launch, introducing a smarter, more intuitive way to shop online. Post this

"I found myself exhausted by the modern online shopping experience and I found it odd that, despite the fact technology has improved so many different facets of our everyday life, the process still felt so dated and disjointed," said Lauren Willian, founder and CEO of Tagg Me. "So I built the solution I wanted to see. Tagg Me is made to cut through the clutter, remember what you love (so you don't have to), and recommend things you'll actually wear – all without changing how you shop."

The beta launch marks the first phase of Tagg Me's rollout, available now on desktop via the Chrome extension. Shoppers can expect a personalized experience that evolves with every click: the platform learns individual style preferences automatically while users browse, then curates a dynamic "For You" feed with recommendations from thousands of brands across price points. Every item viewed is saved privately in a shopping history, making it simple to revisit pieces without digging through tabs or screenshots. Favorites can also be added to a personal Tagged Wishlist, where likes and dislikes further refine the feed over time — ensuring each shopping session feels more tailored than the last.

HOW IT WORKS:

Create a free Tagg Me account and install the Chrome extension.

Shop your favorite sites as usual. Tagg saves every item you click.

Visit your Tagg Shop to explore:

A personalized 'For You' feed of recommended pieces tailored to your taste.

A shopping history, private to you, that remembers the products you visited and loved.

A Tagged Wishlist, where favorites can be saved and organized for later.

Tagg gets smarter with every like/dislike, refining your feed over time.

To learn more, visit tagg.me.

About Tagg Me

Tagg Me is a fashion-tech platform reimagining online shopping through personalization. By passively learning your taste as you browse, Tagg creates a dynamic storefront just for you — complete with recommendations, saved history, and a wishlist — all in one seamless hub. Founded by Lauren Willian and based in New York City, Tagg Me partners with a continuously growing list of top retailers and brands, and is currently available in beta on desktop and Chrome extension. Sign up for free at tagg.me.

Media Contact

Shayna Zeigen, Tagg Me, 1 6199222483, [email protected], tagg.me

SOURCE Tagg Me