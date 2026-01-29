Tahoe Hotel Station House Inn Marks 6 Months of Sustainable Upgrades

Our goal is to provide exceptional service, invest in the guest experience, partner with local vendors, and give back to our community. Post this

"Our goal is to provide exceptional service, invest in the guest experience, partner with local vendors, and give back to our community," said Mitchell Murray, CEO of Play Park Hospitality. "When people come to enjoy Tahoe, we want to be more than just another hotel room. We want to be a home base where people actually want to spend their time after a day at the beach or on the slopes."

Sustainability has been a core priority from day one. Play Park has partnered with beloved local business Drink Coffee Do Stuff to phase out single-serve plastic K-pods in favor of more sustainable coffee options and is upgrading to energy-efficient, dimmable LED lighting throughout the property.

A major milestone is the installation of a 160kW solar power system, with activation coming soon. Once online, the system will help power the property more sustainably, reducing environmental impact while supporting Tahoe's broader sustainability goals.

Community impact has been another key focus. Through Play Park's Stay with Purpose program, Station House Inn raised nearly $1,000 in 2025 to be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Tahoe and will expand in 2026 to include a partnership with Clean Up the Lake.

"We're dedicated to working with local businesses doing good for our community," said Murray. "When you stay with us, your stay can mean a little bit more."

Guest feedback continues to reflect the Inn's enduring appeal:

"Believe the reviews y'all, Station House Inn is a gem of a place & everyone that works there genuinely wants to help make your vacation as cozy & comfortable as possible! Plus all of the lovely amenities available & the rooms are super welcoming & clean!"

Station House Inn remains a welcoming home base with 96 guest rooms, private beach access, a seasonal heated pool, outdoor hot tub, fire pits, and communal spaces designed for gathering. It is part of Play Park Hospitality's growing Tahoe portfolio, which also includes Firelite Lodge (North Lake Tahoe), The Jeffrey Hotel, and the upcoming HiMark Hotel (rebranding spring 2026).

As Play Park looks ahead, the focus remains clear: create warm, memorable stays today while building a more sustainable, connected Tahoe for years to come.

