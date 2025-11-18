TailFin Launches to Modernize Overlooked Payments and Eliminate the Hidden Costs of Tail Spend

TailFin launches a modern platform that automates tail spend payments, giving enterprises 97% digital conversion, faster payment cycles, and full visibility from initiation through escheatment. Learn how TailFin is transforming refunds, settlements, and small-dollar payouts for finance teams.
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TailFin, a fintech company focused on automating overlooked business payments, today announced its official launch. TailFin addresses a long-standing challenge for enterprise finance teams: the slow, manual, and fragmented handling of small-dollar, high-volume payments often referred to as tail spend.
Across industries, companies lose millions each year to the inefficiencies of tail spend and unclaimed payments. These small, scattered transactions, from refunds and settlements to vendor disbursements, make up 80% of payment activity but only 20% of total spend. Managed manually, they create high costs, compliance gaps, and poor visibility into cash flow.
TailFin was founded by technologists and financial practitioners to digitize and automate overlooked payments with the payee experience top of mind. The company's intelligent disbursement platform consolidates fragmented workflows, routes payments through the most preferred rails, and gives payees choice in how they're paid, whether ACH, Venmo, Zelle, check, virtual card, or a donation, while embedding compliance at every step, including escheatment.
"One of the biggest pain points I hear from treasurers is managing the outdated process of tail spend," said Donny Hoye, CEO of TailFin. "Most payment tools weren't built to handle the complexity behind these small, high-volume transactions. We set out to change that — working directly with treasury teams to build a platform that modernizes every part of the process, from digitizing outreach and not relying on prepaid debit cards and reducing checks to simplifying escheatment. The result is a system that's efficient for practitioners and seamless for payees."
TailFin's platform gives finance teams a unified view of tail spend activity across divisions, gives the payee a choice of payment, and embeds approvals and audit trails to ensure compliance. Real-time dashboards track supplier consolidation, cost reduction, and faster payment cycles — giving enterprises the visibility and confidence they need to manage payments more strategically.
Early enterprise customers are already seeing measurable results, including a 70% reduction in tail-related expenses within six months, a 97% decrease in check-based payments, and payment cycles that are 50% faster with improved forecast accuracy.
"TailFin bridges a critical gap in how money moves," said Hoye. "We're helping organizations modernize payments for a digital-first world—giving recipients choice, ensuring compliance, and simplifying every transaction. There's a smarter way to manage tail spend, and we're proud to be leading the charge."
