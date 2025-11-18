TailFin Launches to Modernize Overlooked Payments and Eliminate the Hidden Costs of Tail Spend

"Most payment tools weren't built for the complexity of small, high-volume transactions. We set out to change that—working with treasury teams to build a platform that modernizes the entire process, reduces checks, avoids prepaid cards, and simplifies escheatment." - Tailfin, CEO, Donny Hoye Post this

TailFin was founded by technologists and financial practitioners to digitize and automate overlooked payments with the payee experience top of mind. The company's intelligent disbursement platform consolidates fragmented workflows, routes payments through the most preferred rails, and gives payees choice in how they're paid, whether ACH, Venmo, Zelle, check, virtual card, or a donation, while embedding compliance at every step, including escheatment.

"One of the biggest pain points I hear from treasurers is managing the outdated process of tail spend," said Donny Hoye, CEO of TailFin. "Most payment tools weren't built to handle the complexity behind these small, high-volume transactions. We set out to change that — working directly with treasury teams to build a platform that modernizes every part of the process, from digitizing outreach and not relying on prepaid debit cards and reducing checks to simplifying escheatment. The result is a system that's efficient for practitioners and seamless for payees."

TailFin's platform gives finance teams a unified view of tail spend activity across divisions, gives the payee a choice of payment, and embeds approvals and audit trails to ensure compliance. Real-time dashboards track supplier consolidation, cost reduction, and faster payment cycles — giving enterprises the visibility and confidence they need to manage payments more strategically.

Early enterprise customers are already seeing measurable results, including a 70% reduction in tail-related expenses within six months, a 97% decrease in check-based payments, and payment cycles that are 50% faster with improved forecast accuracy.

"TailFin bridges a critical gap in how money moves," said Hoye. "We're helping organizations modernize payments for a digital-first world—giving recipients choice, ensuring compliance, and simplifying every transaction. There's a smarter way to manage tail spend, and we're proud to be leading the charge."

Media Contact

Angela Hoye, Tailfin, 1 3039299163, [email protected], https://tailfinpay.com/

SOURCE Tailfin