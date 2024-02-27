Take 5 Car Wash announces appointment of Tim Austin as President

"Tim is a proven multi-unit leader with more than three decades of success at some of the world's most respected retailers," said Danny Rivera, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Driven Brands. Post this

Austin assumes the President role that was previously held on an interim basis by Danny Rivera, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of parent company Driven Brands.

"Tim is a proven multi-unit leader with more than three decades of success at some of the world's most respected retailers," said Rivera. "His track record of delivering results by focusing on people, execution, and growth will help position Take 5 Car Wash for future success."

"I'm excited to join the Driven Brands team and help realize the full potential of the Take 5 Car Wash business," said Austin. "Take 5 is an amazing brand and I look forward to working with the entire team to streamline our operations, focus on the culture, and increase profitability, while delivering an unmatched customer experience."

Driven Brands first entered the car wash business in 2020 and operates more than 1,100 locations in the U.S., Europe, UK, and Australia.

About Take 5 Car Wash

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Take 5 Car Wash® delivers a fast, friendly, and convenient car wash experience with a customer- and people-first culture. Take 5 Car Wash is committed to providing customers with the highest level of service and the latest technology in car wash and detail services. For more information, visit http://www.take5.com/car-wash.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,900 locations across 13 countries, and services over 70 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.3 billion in annual revenue from more than $6.3 billion in system-wide sales.

