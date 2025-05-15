Take 5 Oil Change Joins Forces with the Upcoming Summer Event Film F1® The Movie

"Professional racing is all about speed, precision, and top-tier performance—qualities that align perfectly with Take 5 Oil Change. It's an honor for us to collaborate with Warner Bros. Pictures and Apple Original Films to bring the thrill of the upcoming film F1® The Movie to life." Post this

'Take 5 Clive' Ad Campaign: Take 5 Oil Change is hitting the gas on its upcoming partnership with F1® The Movie with its latest national campaign, 'Take 5 Clive.' Inspired by the success of the original Clive promotional materials launched earlier this year, this campaign taps into the high-octane energy of the upcoming movie with fast-paced storytelling across multiple platforms. From TV spots to targeted social media content, out-of-home placements, and engaging radio ads, 'Take 5 Clive' reinforces the brand's quick and friendly service promise, now with an adrenaline-fueled twist inspired by the film. The campaign weaves Clive's persona into every touchpoint, connecting the Take 5 Oil Change experience to that of a FORMULA 1® pit stop.

Co-Branded Marketing & Promotions: Take 5 Oil Change will integrate elements from F1® The Movie into shops nationwide, with in-store displays and special promotions tied to the film's release. These promotions include a co-branded air freshener giveaway with a discount QR code for $20 off a future oil change service.

off a future oil change service. The Ultimate F1® The Movie Experience Sweepstakes: From June 16-July 7, 2025 , Take 5 Oil Change participants can enter to win the ultimate racing experience online. The grand prize includes a VIP experience for two to the United States Grand Prix in Austin, TX. The winner will also receive an APXGP premium racing spirit jacket and mini BELL racing helmet, spotlighting the fictional race team APXGP featured in the film. A variety of prizes are also available to second and third place winners, including APXGP merchandise and Fandango movie tickets (valued at up to $15 , including ticket price and fees).

"Professional racing is all about speed, precision, and top-tier performance—qualities that align perfectly with Take 5 Oil Change," said Mo Khalid, executive vice president and group president, maintenance at Take 5 Oil Change. "It's an honor for us to collaborate with Warner Bros. Pictures and Apple Original Films to bring the thrill of the upcoming film F1® The Movie to life for our customers through unique activations and promotions."

The movie follows the story of veteran driver Sonny Hayes, dubbed "the greatest that never was," (Brad Pitt), once FORMULA 1's most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he's a nomadic racer-for-hire when he's approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling FORMULA 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to FORMULA 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He'll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team's hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny's past catches up with him and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition—and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.

F1® The Movie is set to hit theaters on June 27, 2025, bringing the exhilarating world of professional racing to the big screen. Through this partnership, Take 5 Oil Change invites fans to experience the thrill of the sport both on and off the track. Moviegoers can check out the latest trailer here.

Take 5 Oil Change worked with its media agency of record, dentsu X, to secure this partnership opportunity and create custom media activations across channels. Dagger is the creative agency handling the creative execution.

For more information on Take 5 Oil Change and its partnership with the movie F1® The Movie, visit https://www.take5.com/oil-change/f1themovie and follow @Take5OilChange on social media. For more information about the film and to book tickets, visit https://www.f1themovie.com.

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Founded in 1984, Take 5 Oil Change® pioneered the stay-in-your-car oil change, transforming the industry with its fast and simple service model. What began with just a few locations has now expanded to over 1,000 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Take 5 Oil Change is known for its fast, friendly service, completing oil changes in just 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure and topping off vital fluids. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com/.

ABOUT DRIVEN BRANDS

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive services, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has approximately 4,800 locations across the United States and 13 other countries, and services tens of millions of vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.0 billion in annual revenue from approximately $6.1 billion in system-wide sales.

ABOUT F1® THE MOVIE

From Apple Original Films and the filmmakers from Top Gun: Maverick comes the high-octane, action-packed feature film F1® The Movie, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, seven-time FORMULA 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Chad Oman. The film also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem, and has been shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.

Apple Original Films Presents a Monolith Pictures / Jerry Bruckheimer / Plan B Entertainment / Dawn Apollo Films Production, A Film by Joseph Kosinski, F1® The Movie, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters and IMAX nationwide on June 27, 2025 and internationally beginning 25 June 2025.

ABOUT DENTSU X

Dentsu X is a media agency with the soul of a boutique and the backing of a powerhouse. Combining best-in-class communication and media planning services, content creation, technology, data, and behavioral insights, they deliver Experience Beyond. With over 4,000 experts in 55 markets, dentsu X continuously push boundaries to embrace new technologies and redefine industry standards. Find out more: www.dxglobal.com

ABOUT DAGGER

Dagger is an independent, creatively driven, and strategy-obsessed brand-building agency based in Atlanta, Georgia. Born in the era of mobile and social media, we're built for today's fast-changing world, not outdated advertising models. Guided by a "media company mindset," we believe when brands prioritize cultural relevance and maintain a steady flow of content, they capture more attention and gain a competitive edge. Dagger delivers bold, innovative strategies to help brands thrive in today's dynamic landscape. Dagger's wheelhouse includes brand and content strategy, campaign development, media connections, and storytelling in all forms—from advertising to branded original series.

