Take 5 Oil Change named top brand to buy by Franchise Times, wins Zor award

"We have built Take 5 Oil Change into a leader in the quick lube space, with its simple operating model and great unit level economics. We have a highly sophisticated franchise base." Post this

Because of the strong system-wide performance, 35% of Take 5 Oil Change's franchisees in the U.S. have amended or signed additional area development agreements to increase the number of units they will open.

Franchise Times completes a multi-step process to select the Zor Award winners. They select industry categories designed to reflect industry momentum and appealing segments within franchising, identify contenders for each category, review financial metrics, complete a secondary review, and compile results from online voting.

"Take 5 Oil Change's simple, fast, and friendly model resonates with customers, as evidenced by our NPS scores in the high 70s," said Mo Khalid, EVP and President of Take 5. "We have a national brand with scale, which drives customer acquisition and retention."

Vik Patel, a multi-store operator of Take 5 Oil Changes in multiple states, told Franchise Times, "One of the reasons that we're growing aggressively with Take 5 is we've been pleased with not only the financial performance, but the support we've got from the franchisor and also the facilities and operations."

Driven Brands acquired Take 5 Oil Change in 2016, and first started franchising the brand in 2017. Since then, the Company has grown Take 5 Oil Change to more than 1,000 stores, with over 300 being franchise locations.

About Take 5 Oil Change

Established in 1984, Take 5 Oil Change® is a quick lube service featuring a unique drive-thru concept that allows customers to never leave the comfort of their car. The brand offers an on average 10-minute oil change service and ancillary services such as air filter replacement, wiper blade changes, and coolant exchanges. Take 5 has more than 1,000 company-owned and franchised service centers throughout the United States and Canada. Take 5 Oil Change is a member of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America. For more information, visit https://www.take5.com/oil-change/.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has approximately 5,000 locations across 13 countries, and services over 70 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.3 billion in annual revenue from approximately $6.3 billion in system-wide sales.

