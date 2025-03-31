Take a Divine Journey to Learn Everything Possible About the Master of the Universe

"After the loss of my brother, the healing process included a transformative period. For reasons unknown, G-d commanded the learning Torah in a Messianic Judaic environment." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Baytree said, "After the loss of my brother, the healing process included a transformative period. For reasons unknown, G-d commanded the learning Torah in a Messianic Judaic environment. Supernatural encounters became frequent and with each experience, the need to know more grew. With a passionate heart, I respectfully entreated the Father in Heaven to reveal His full nature to me. As each testing came, the need for more revelatory exposure grew. The writings came out of each of numerous remarkable escapades. Divine dreams and communications brought about the requirement to share."

Lin Baytree believes that genetic predisposition had given rise to a set of inherent characteristics known as the sixth sense. Clairvoyance, precognitions, thought transference and foreknowledge of death impinged on her life. After drifting away from formal religious activities for many years, she was called back amid a series of supernatural phenomena. Baytree's book shares the incredible insights received and reveals the manner by which further knowledge of the Almighty continues. Baytree's experience includes Parashat studies, medium participations and rabbinical commentary. Other interests include singing hymns, golfing and home projects.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Prophet is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

