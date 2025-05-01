Take on Tariffs with Centric Software Solutions for Cosmetics & Personal Care

Competitive market intelligence, cost simulation, supplier management and consumer response are all tools Centric Software provides to combat tariff uncertainty

CAMPBELL, Calif.,, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Software's end-to-end concept-to-commercialization solutions like Centric PLM™ mitigate uncertainty caused by tariff activity. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, formulate, develop, procure, manufacture and sell consumer goods products in cosmetics & personal care, food & beverage, fashion and multi-category retail to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Recent tariff activity has affected cosmetics & personal care companies, resulting in fluctuating ingredient and packaging costs. Changes in regulations are happening day-by-day and companies must figure out how to absorb the rise in costs or adjust pricing strategies to pass increases on to consumers.

Centric Software's wider end-to-end product lifecycle platform, Centric PLM integrates with all Centric Software solutions including Centric Market Intelligence™ and Centric PXM™. All Centric Software solutions, infused with AI optimization as a natural evolution of trusted rule-based methods, target the unique challenges faced by the retail sector and deliver comprehensive, data-driven decision-making for modern retail operations.

Real-time access to data becomes crucial. Centric Market Intelligence fights uncertainty by giving companies insight into what competitors are doing with respect to pricing, discounting and positioning. Brands and retailers can develop pricing strategies across global markets, informed by granular, SKU-level insights and international benchmarking capabilities. This gives the ability to proactively optimize global assortments and price position.

Other ways to combat the effect of tariffs are to:

Manage or switch suppliers – due to tariffs being higher on goods/ingredients from certain countries.

Centric Software technologies enable all these strategies.

Centric PLM facilitates agile product development, enabling companies to quickly adapt to market changes,; evaluate and compare suppliers,; simulate costing scenarios,; adjust landed cost calculations,; support multi-sourcing strategies,; and facilitate quick supplier revision requests.

With AI-formula matching, developers get a head start in formulating or reformulating products. Centric PLM manages packaging from briefs, to specifications to artwork and labeling. Ingredient and nutrition label information is pulled directly from PLM into packaging, eliminating the chance for error that exists when transferring data manually between systems.

To improve consumer experience across all touchpoints, Centric PXM, Centric product experience management, combines product information management (PIM), digital asset management (DAM), content syndication to e-commerce sites, marketplaces and social media and digital shelf analytics (DSA). It captures demand signals from digital sales channels and shows consumer behavior in real-time, creating a continuous feedback loop, so brands can quickly adjust products, pricing and inventory to personalize customer experiences and increase sell-through in response to whatever the current conditions are.

"Centric Software's market-driven solutions equip cosmetics & personal care companies to weather economic disruptions, whether they are from new tariffs, supply chain issues or other world events," says Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software. "For the cosmetics industry in particular, packaging makes up a large portion of the cost, so changes in packaging supply have a similarly large effect. With the tools we provide, companies can run 'what-if' scenarios on not just cost, but manufacturing locations, splitting it among countries to determine what makes the most sense taking shipping into account as well."

