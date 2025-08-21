TakeFortyTwo Officially Designated as BigCommerce B2B Specialized Partner

TakeFortyTwo announces official designation as BigCommerce B2B Specialized Partner, joining a select group of a few dozen agencies in the 1300+ BigCommerce Agency ecosystem. Post this

Santiago Melluso, CEO and founder at TakeFortyTwo, shared the enthusiasm: "We've been BigCommerce partners for fifteen years, and I've never felt more potential to achieve our goals together than I do right now. The now big thing is a million little things, and our expert team of seers, fixers and workarounders is the best shortcut for B2B companies that want to win big with BigCommerce".

This designation further strengthens TakeFortyTwo's position in the BigCommerce agency ecosystem as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to unlock the full potential of B2B eCommerce. It also comes in timely alignment with BigCommerce's recently launched B2B Quick Start Accelerator program.

Announced July 24, 2025, the program offers a fixed-cost, fast-track path to digital storefront launch for mid-market B2B sellers, and is delivered exclusively by certified B2B Specialized agency partners. The certification assures potential clients they are working with a trusted expert capable of delivering faster time-to-value, predictable costs, and reduced project risk. For more information, visit TakeFortyTwo.

About TakeFortyTwo

Founded in 2006, TakeFortyTwo is a leading B2B eCommerce design and development agency with nearly two decades of experience delivering eCommerce strategy, design, and development solutions for B2B and hybrid companies. Operating a fully remote, global team on a 4-day workweek, TakeFortyTwo has supported over 300 clients in the US, UK, and Spain in more than 500 projects. Strategic partnerships include BigCommerce, Alokai, Storyblok, Mailchimp, Shopify, DotDigital, and more.

About BigCommerce

Now under the recently launched parent brand Commerce, BigCommerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) is a leading open SaaS and composable eCommerce platform empowering businesses of all sizes to innovate and grow online. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries rely on BigCommerce for professional-grade functionality, customization, and performance with ease of use.

Media Contact

Pat Antuna, TakeFortyTwo, 34 623020343, [email protected], https://takefortytwo.com/

SOURCE TakeFortyTwo