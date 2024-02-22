Takeoff Technologies Announces Strategic Appointment of Heather Carroll as Chief Revenue Officer

eGrocery Innovator Bolsters Commercial Leadership for Growth
WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Takeoff Technologies, a leading innovator in the eGrocery micro fulfillment space, is thrilled to announce the strategic hiring of Heather Carroll as the new Chief Revenue Officer. With a rich background in AI, robotics, and supply chain solutions, Carroll is set to spearhead the company's commercial strategy, focusing on sales, marketing, customer success, and revenue operations.
Heather Carroll brings to the table a wealth of experience from her tenure at industry leaders like Covariant.ai, Dematic, and Reddwerks, where she excelled in crafting growth strategies, leading global teams, and pioneering innovative market solutions. Her appointment underscores Takeoff Technologies' commitment to driving commercial success and market leadership in online grocery retail through cutting-edge technology and proven solutions.
José Vicente Aguerrevere, Co-Founder of Takeoff Technologies, emphasized Carroll's role as a catalyst for growth, praising her visionary approach to business and her proven track record in fostering strategic partnerships and achieving notable growth.
The announcement also marks the departure of Chief Business Officer Curt Avallone, who has significantly contributed to the company's development and global reach over the past seven years. The company extends its gratitude to Avallone for his dedication and wishes him well in future endeavors.
Looking ahead, Carroll's leadership is anticipated to significantly enhance Takeoff's market presence and product offerings, propelling the company into a new phase of growth and reaffirming its dedication to innovation and excellence in the eGrocery space.
"I am excited to join the talented team at Takeoff Technologies and contribute to transforming the online grocery sector. It's a pivotal time to lead the commercial strategy, focusing on delivering profitable online grocery solutions to our customers," said Carroll.
About Takeoff Technologies
Founded in 2016, Takeoff Technologies revolutionizes the eGrocery market with its hyperlocal fulfillment solutions, ranging from manual technology to advanced Micro Fulfillment Centers, in partnership with global automation leader KNAPP. Committed to efficiency and cost-effectiveness, Takeoff is setting new standards in profitable online grocery retailing, building on a strong foundation of innovation and customer success.
Media Contact
Kirstin Robison, Pitch Public Relations, 1 480-363-5371, [email protected], www.pitchpublicrelations.com
SOURCE Takeoff Technologies
