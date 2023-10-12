Takeoff Technologies Partners with Hy-Vee to Bring Efficiencies to Online Shopping

A network of Micro Fulfillment Centers powered by Takeoff's technology will help create new competitive advantages for Hy-Vee and enhanced online services for Hy-Vee customers. Tweet this

"A network of Micro Fulfillment Centers powered by Takeoff's technology will help create new competitive advantages for Hy-Vee and enhanced online services for Hy-Vee customers," said Jose Aguerrevere, CEO and Co-Founder of Takeoff.

Mitch Freeman, President of Takeoff adds, "We anticipate a very successful partnership between our two organizations, founded on Takeoff's deep eGrocery expertise combined with Hy-Vee's industry-leading grocery capabilities."

"Hy-Vee is one of the most innovative grocery retailers worldwide, which is why we are so excited to work hand-in-hand with them to introduce this technology," added Curt Avallone, Chief Business Officer of Takeoff.

While Hy-Vee customers will not see any changes to the way their orders are handled, the partnership will help meet the company's goal to offer more time slots and availability to those who are utilizing the service.

About Hy-Vee, Inc.:

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 550 locations across eight Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 5 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America's Top 3 favorite grocery stores. The company's more than 75,000 employees provide "A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle" to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.

About Takeoff Technologies:

Takeoff offers an eGrocery solution that empowers grocers to thrive online using micro fulfillment: a technology based on leveraging automated fulfillment centers at a hyperlocal scale. Orders are placed online through established retailers, and retailers use Takeoff's automated technology to fulfill the order. The company's technology is proven and ready to deploy at scale thanks to Takeoff's exclusive partnership with Knapp, a leading global provider of automated warehouse solutions. By leveraging automated Micro Fulfillment Centers, Takeoff's innovative model operates at a much lower cost-to-serve than other eCommerce platforms, solving for both the cost of assembling the order and cost of the last mile. This results in savings for both shoppers and retail partners. For more information, visit takeoff.com.

