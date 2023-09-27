Taking a proactive and holistic approach to diversity assessment and planning, upcoming webinar hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, discover patient-centric approaches that will increase diversity while minimising burden, for patients and study teams alike. The featured speakers will outline diversity goals by defining target populations and conducting situational analyses. Attendees will identify patient-centric enrolment barriers and operational challenges. The speakers will discuss how to build trust through educational tools, targeted campaigns and community outreach. Attendees will learn how to address patient burden via support, in-home services and travel programs.
TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How to strategically plan and implement tactics to drive diversity in clinical research.
Many patient groups are underrepresented in clinical research, which impacts the ability to study the effectiveness of a treatment on people of different ages, races and ethnicities. Regulatory agencies are advising on more robust planning to improve clinical trial diversity and advancing health equity as outlined in the Food & Drug Omnibus Reform Act (FDORA) 29 Dec 2022 and referenced in the recent US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) guidance on decentralised clinical trials on 2 May.
This webinar will present and discuss strategies to proactively assess and implement diversity in clinical trial planning, partnering with sponsors and research sites to ensure the best outcomes. Experts from patient recruitment, site networks and in-home services discuss how a patient-centric approach will increase diversity while minimising burden, for patients and study teams alike.
Participants will learn the following during the webinar:
Outlining diversity goals:
- Defining target populations
- Conducting situational analysis
- Thinking beyond race & ethnicity
Identifying patient-centric enrolment barriers and operational challenges:
- Evaluating the protocol
- Conducting SWOT analysis through patient insights
Developing solutions that promote cultural sensitivity and minimise burden:
- Identifying the right sites in the right locations
- Building trust through educational tools, targeted campaigns and community outreach
- Proactively addressing patient burden via support, in-home services and travel program
Including recommendations in study plans and ensuring compliance:
- Setting expectations around operational delivery
- Training, monitoring and outlining triggers for contingency activation
- Case Studies: examples of how to drive diversity in a Phase III rare disease study, after study start and site selection
Join Ashmee Bharadia, Vice President, Accellacare In-Home Services; Susan Campbell, Senior Director, Patient Recruitment Services, ICON; and Tinaya Gray, Executive Director, Project Delivery, ICON, for the live webinar on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Taking a proactive and holistic approach to diversity assessment and planning.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article