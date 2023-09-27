Taking a proactive and holistic approach to diversity assessment and planning, upcoming webinar hosted by Xtalks

Experts from patient recruitment, site networks and in-home services discuss how a patient-centric approach will increase diversity while minimising burden, for patients and study teams alike. Tweet this

This webinar will present and discuss strategies to proactively assess and implement diversity in clinical trial planning, partnering with sponsors and research sites to ensure the best outcomes. Experts from patient recruitment, site networks and in-home services discuss how a patient-centric approach will increase diversity while minimising burden, for patients and study teams alike.

Participants will learn the following during the webinar:

Outlining diversity goals:

Defining target populations

Conducting situational analysis

Thinking beyond race & ethnicity

Identifying patient-centric enrolment barriers and operational challenges:

Evaluating the protocol

Conducting SWOT analysis through patient insights

Developing solutions that promote cultural sensitivity and minimise burden:

Identifying the right sites in the right locations

Building trust through educational tools, targeted campaigns and community outreach

Proactively addressing patient burden via support, in-home services and travel program

Including recommendations in study plans and ensuring compliance:

Setting expectations around operational delivery

Training, monitoring and outlining triggers for contingency activation

Case Studies: examples of how to drive diversity in a Phase III rare disease study, after study start and site selection

