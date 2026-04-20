Taking Biomass to Market: Phi Earth and Sana Fortis Launch Pilot for Regenerative Fuel Systems

Phi Earth Technologies and Sana Fortis have partnered to launch a biomass pilot program in Singapore and Malaysia, integrating Phi Trees™ with high-yield HTG Grass to create a scalable, regenerative agroforestry model. By combining Phi Earth's bio-digital technology with Sana Fortis' agronomic expertise, the initiative aims to establish a high-performance biomass platform for the energy and industrial sectors that restores soil health while maximizing land productivity. This collaboration underpins a broader strategy to deploy sustainable feedstock systems across Southeast Asia, bridging the gap between restorative agriculture and the growing global demand for renewable energy and carbon-linked materials.

SINGAPORE, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phi Earth Technologies, a bio-digital technology company developing regenerative biomass systems, has partnered with Sana Fortis, a specialist in tropical forage and animal feed systems, to launch a pilot focused on deploying scalable biomass pathways for energy and industrial use. The initiative marks a key step in translating regenerative agroforestry systems into real-world fuel and material applications, as industries seek viable alternatives to conventional fossil-based inputs.

The pilot will combine Phi Earth's Phi Trees™ (enhanced Paulownia) with HTG Grass, a fast-growing, high-yield biomass crop widely used in bioenergy and livestock systems. The collaboration is focused on improved understanding of how integrated agroforestry systems can be optimized at scale. By bringing together Phi Earth's technology with Sana Fortis' established agricultural systems, the pilot will explore new ways of improving productivity while restoring soil health and making more efficient use of land and resources. For both companies, this is an opportunity to test how their respective strengths can come together to create more resilient and commercially viable agricultural models. More broadly, the initiative reflects a growing shift in the industry toward solutions that can deliver consistent biomass supply while supporting long-term environmental sustainability.

"Our focus has always been on building high-performance tropical crop systems," said Simon Denby, Head of Agronomy at Sana Fortis. "Working with Phi Earth allows us to extend that into integrated models that improve productivity while strengthening long-term resilience."

"This pilot is about rethinking how land can work harder and more intelligently," said Theo Davies, Founder of Phi Earth. "By combining our approach with Sana Fortis' expertise, it changes how biomass, energy, and agriculture come together."

HTG Grass was selected for its rapid growth and versatility across biomass markets, including bioenergy, silage, and soil regeneration. When paired with Phi Trees™, the system is expected to create a dual-output biomass platform capable of supporting multiple value chains from renewable energy to carbon-linked applications.

Under the MOU, Sana Fortis will provide land access, field operations, and local inputs, while Phi Earth will deploy its proprietary Phi Tech™ platform, including biological treatments, technical protocols, and monitoring systems. Both parties will collaborate on pilot design, execution, and data analysis to ensure robust, actionable results. The collaboration also allows for potential expansion into additional crops, supporting broader application across Southeast Asia's agricultural landscape.

As demand for sustainable biomass and regenerative agriculture solutions accelerates globally, this partnership positions Phi Earth and Sana Fortis to develop next-generation feedstock systems that align productivity with climate and land restoration goals.

About Phi Earth Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Phi Earth is a Singapore-based bio-digital technology company advancing agroforestry, biomass, and energy systems through its Phi Tech™ platform to enhance plant performance, restore soil health, and support climate-resilient agriculture.

About Sana Fortis Sdn Bhd

Sana Fortis is a Malaysia-based agricultural and biomass development company focused on delivering sustainable, commercially viable solutions across the region's evolving bioeconomy.

Media Contact

Andrea Pradana, Phi Earth Technologies Pte. Ltd., 65 66816422, [email protected], https://phiearth.com/

Hector Ingram, Sana Fortis Sdn Bhd, [email protected]

SOURCE Phi Earth Technologies Pte. Ltd.