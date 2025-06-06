Taktical Digital Recognized as a 2025 Clutch Award Winner for Digital Marketing

"Their digital expertise across the different channels is impressive." –Director of Digital Marketing at WSS Post this

Taktical Digital received a 5-star review from WSS on Clutch for its work managing performance media campaigns. By executing a multi-channel strategy aimed at driving traffic to both the client's website and physical stores, Taktical helped the brand surpass its goal of a 4:1 blended return on ad spend (ROAS). The client highlighted the team's responsiveness, on-time delivery, and effective communication across virtual meetings, email, and messaging platforms. Most notably, they praised Taktical's impressive digital expertise across various channels, leading to a highly successful and positive partnership.

This award recognizes the top-performing U.S. agencies that exemplify creativity, strategic execution, and measurable impact across the digital marketing landscape. Following a competitive two-stage process, including public voting on submitted projects and final scoring by a panel of expert judges, Taktical emerged as one of the top agencies in the country.

"Becoming a Best of Clutch Winner means standing out across a crowded field of talented agencies," said Tim Condon, Chief Revenue Officer at Clutch. "The winners demonstrated not only client impact and innovation but also a strong community of support behind their work."

This achievement reflects the confidence of our clients, the value of their feedback, and our team's relentless pursuit of impactful, data-driven marketing excellence. View the announcement of the Clutch Award winners to see the top U.S. agencies recognized for excellence in web design, development, and digital marketing. This recognition follows Taktical's 2024 Fall Global Service Award from Clutch, further cementing our position as a trusted leader in the digital marketing space.

Beyond the Clutch recognition, 2025 marks a pivotal year of innovation and expansion for Taktical Digital. With a 95% client retention rate, a Client Satisfaction score of 8.2/10, and a Net Promoter Score of 8.4/10, the agency is strengthening its full-funnel capabilities to better serve a growing roster of performance-focused brands. A key part of this evolution is the integration of Studio T, Taktical's in-house creative design agency. Studio T brings a fresh layer of strategic storytelling, content creation, social media management, and design, enabling Taktical to offer brands both high-impact performance marketing and tailored creative solutions under one roof. These initiatives represent a bold step forward in Taktical's mission to deliver data-driven, design-powered marketing that resonates across every channel.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to Taktical's amazing clients and partners. This achievement is a collective success. Trust and collaboration are at the heart of every client relationship, inspiring us to continually innovate, raise the bar, and deliver outstanding results day in and day out.

Taktical Digital's continued recognition by Clutch reflects its commitment to surpassing client expectations and establishing new industry standards. This accomplishment marks a pivotal moment, with even greater opportunities on the horizon as Taktical Digital looks toward the future.

ABOUT TAKTICAL

Taktical Digital is a trailblazing agency at the intersection of brand and performance marketing, what it calls Brandformance. With a focus on blending creative storytelling with data-driven strategy, Taktical helps businesses grow with impact across Paid Social, SEO, Email Marketing, Content Marketing, and beyond. Recognized by outlets like CNBC, Forbes, Mashable, and Reuters, the agency is known for delivering full-funnel marketing that not only drives results but also builds lasting brand equity.

To learn more about Taktical, visit https://taktical.co

