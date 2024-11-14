Tala marks a decade of serving the global majority, surpassing 10 million customers worldwide

Together, we are reimagining the financial system and demonstrating that a more equitable future is possible for all. – Shivani Siroya, founder and CEO of Tala Post this

"Reaching ten million customers is a testament to Tala's unwavering mission and founding value of radical trust. I'm deeply grateful to the ten million customers for placing their trust in us, to our dedicated team for relentlessly working to unlock financial access and agency, and for the tens of millions more we hope to have the privilege of serving. Together, we are reimagining the financial system and demonstrating that a more equitable future is possible for all," remarked Shivani Siroya, founder and CEO of Tala.

2024 was a also a momentous year for the company with new executive hires, product launches and business updates, including:

In 2025, Tala plans to expand its reach in its current markets through new products and utilizing AI's true potential while also opening new markets to further unleash the economic power of the global majority.

About Tala

Tala is the world's largest financial platform for the global majority, providing credit and other financial services to underbanked communities in emerging markets. With nearly $6 billion in credit disbursed and 10 million customers across East Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia, Tala is providing underserved populations with access to credit and financial tools that enable them to build a better future. The company's innovative approach combines mobile technology, data science, and a deep understanding of customers to deliver tailored financial solutions.

