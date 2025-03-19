Tala Secures a US$150 Million Debt Facility with Neuberger Berman to Accelerate Growth in Mexico

This facility marks Tala's largest capital markets transaction to date.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tala, the global financial infrastructure company delivering the world's most accessible financial services, is proud to announce the successful closing of a US$150 million debt facility with Neuberger Berman, a global investment management firm. This facility will support the company's rapidly growing business in Mexico.

Tala intends to use the proceeds from this facility to enhance its lending capabilities and fuel its ongoing mission to deliver truly scalable, data-enabled financial infrastructure. With more than 10 million customers served globally and an increasingly robust technology platform powered by AI, Tala continues to innovate and create impactful solutions that are reshaping the financial landscape in key global markets.

With initial committed capital of US$75 million, the facility enables Tala to draw up to US$150 million, making this Tala's largest capital markets transaction to date and underscoring the strength of its operations and growth trajectory in Mexico. Since launching its Mexico operations in 2017, Tala has made tremendous strides in offering accessible, data-first financial solutions to millions of consumers looking to build credit and unlock economic opportunities, including building new businesses and bolstering consumer spending.

"We are excited to announce this landmark debt facility, which not only reflects Tala's growing success in Mexico but also signals the significant potential we see in the market going forward," said Shivani Siroya, CEO and Founder of Tala. "This funding will enable us to further expand our innovative, mobile-first financial platform with a focus on our credit portfolio, while also enabling future financial service options. The support from Neuberger Berman's Specialty Finance team and our investors affirm the strength of our business and the opportunities ahead."

"This facility is a testament to the confidence that Neuberger Berman has in Tala's leadership and operational expertise," said Peter Sterling, Head of Neuberger Berman's Specialty Finance group. "Tala has demonstrated an impressive track record in delivering innovative financial solutions with deep data insights that sets it apart from existing financial institutions and regional neobanks. We are proud to support Tala's continued growth and success."

As Tala looks ahead, the company is excited to accelerate its reach, innovate further, and deepen its impact in markets like Mexico and beyond. For more information about Tala's products and capabilities, visit www.tala.co.

About Tala

Tala is a global financial infrastructure company delivering the world's most accessible financial services. It is grounded by a simple thesis: that traditional financial solutions overlook heaps of alternative data that can be used to serve billions of people. Launched in 2014, Tala has built vertically-integrated financial infrastructure powered by the most expansive warehouse of proprietary data. The company has delivered more than US$6 billion in credit to more than 10 million customers across Latin America, Southeast Asia and East Africa who have used Tala products to start and expand small businesses, manage day-to-day needs, and pursue their financial goals. Tala has raised nearly half a billion dollars in equity and debt from visionary investors including Upstart, IVP, Revolution Growth, Kindred Ventures, Lowercase Capital, and PayPal Ventures. For more information visit Tala.co.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with over 2,800 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $508 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger Berman's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm's leadership in stewardship and sustainable investing is recognized by the PRI based on its consecutive above median reporting assessment results. Neuberger Berman has been named by Pensions & Investments as the #1 or #2 Best Place to Work in Money Management for each of the last eleven years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit www.nb.com for more information. Data as of December 31, 2024.

Media Contact

