Talent Acquisition and DEI Expert America Baez Presents Chicago Launch of Her Book Courage

The modern atmosphere was the perfect setting for a cozy gathering where Baez described her journey from Mexico to Chicago in 2001 to build a new career, In her new home, Baez found her calling by providing and implementing DEI solutions for Fortune 100 companies including Accenture, Comcast, Pepsi, and Verizon among other companies for more than 18 years.

In addition to being an author, she is currently offering tailored consulting to organizations in the areas of DEI, talent attraction and acquisition, diversity and campus recruiting, employment branding, Hispanic/Latinx talent attraction, hiring and retention strategies and executive coaching.

At her launch, she engaged with a one-to-one discussion of her work with her longtime friend Doris Delgado, Leader of the AT&T HACEMOS Hispanic Employee Resource Group (ERG).

"My life's mission is to help others, especially those in the Hispanic community," Baez said at her launch. "I do this through my work and leadership positions with Prospanica and other organizations. I also have done this through my corporate job in talent acquisition and human resources where I am to provide access and career opportunities to everyone, especially underrepresented groups and Hispanics. I thought the next step for me was to put my knowledge and experience in a book."

With the successful launches of "Courage," Baez is planning to have a Spanish version of the book this month.

For more information, visit AmericaBaez.com.

About America Baez:

America Baez has an extensive career as a global thought leader in talent acquisition and DEI. She has implemented transformational global DEI talent solutions for Fortune 100 companies, including Accenture, Comcast, Pepsi, and Verizon, among others.

Growing up in a family of teachers, politicians, artists, and poets, Baez was inspired to follow her biggest dreams. However, before bravely moving from Mexico to the U.S., she was given news that would have stopped most people in their tracks. She was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Rather than letting the diagnosis paralyze her, she refused to give in and change course.

Baez went on to earn her MBA in Texas and ultimately returned to Chicago, where she joined Prospanica, a Hispanic professional organization. There, she began a leadership journey that took her throughout corporate America while giving her a chance to uplift others, which is vital to her, personally and professionally. America has also completed executive leadership programs at Harvard University and the Center for Creative Leadership in Portugal.

About Fig Factor Media Publishing

Fig Factor Media Publishing is an international publishing company with a "beeping" heart. Fig Factor Media has helped many authors achieve and support their dream of impacting their communities in the United States, Mexico, and Europe. Fig Factor Media is the official publisher of Today's Inspired Latina. For more information,http://www.figfactormedia.com.

Media Contact

