Talent Acquisition Firm ProActivate Announces Leadership Promotions

The promotion to CEO is the ideal evolution for ProActivate and Carroll. She started as a consultant for the company in 2011. Since then, Carroll has served as a talent manager, Director of Marketing, and Chief Revenue Officer. She is excited to work with True to drive innovation and positive change at the organization.

True joined ProActivate in 2007 as the company's Business Manager. After two years, she was promoted to Director of Operations and became the Chief Operating Officer in 2021. Deeply passionate about helping companies fill revenue-impacting positions, True has created a resilient and exciting growth strategy for ProActivate that includes bringing along future leaders while continuing to elevate the company's expertise in sourcing sales and marketing professionals.

"Colleen and I have partnered together for about a decade," True said. "Our promotions highlight the great work we have done together in the organization to align resources and processes for a resilient, growth-oriented future. ProActivate's commitment to exceeding client expectations remains unchanged."

Crosbie will remain active at the company as Founder and Chairwoman, providing strategic vision and assisting with key partnerships. She will continue her keynote speaking and is scheduled to be on the TEDx stage in the UK in 2024. Additionally, Crosbie will continue to give back in the community through her work as an entrepreneurial mentor and by serving on Boards.

"Colleen and Rachel have been tremendously impactful leaders for ProActivate for over a decade. I could not be more confident in their continued leadership to solidify our growth trajectory and value in the marketplace," Crosbie said.

Carroll and True are grateful for Crosbie's vision and the unique talent acquisition model she created. By providing clients with dedicated talent acquisition resources, a flat fee structure and a promise to source passive candidates until the business hires, ProActivate has cemented its place as a trusted partner for organizations looking to hire working and winning candidates.

Founded in 2005 to address gaps in traditional recruiting solutions, ProActivate today is recognized as a leader in finding passive candidates for revenue-generating positions. Whether an organization needs an entry-level employee, executive or someone in-between, they know ProActivate's model will deliver ideal candidates. ProActivate is based in Texas but has a distributed workforce and works with organizations around the world.

https://www.proactivate.net/

