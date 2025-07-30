Talent Data Cloud from Findem Now Available on SAP® Store

"With Talent Data Cloud now integrated with SAP SuccessFactors and available on SAP Store, enterprises can hire faster and smarter, and make critical people decisions that are rooted in strategy, not guesswork," said Findem CEO Hari Kolam Post this

Key capabilities of Findem's Talent Data Cloud include:

AI-powered talent discovery: Surface best-fit candidates from both internal and external talent pools using proprietary 3D data attributes.

Unified platform for building talent pipeline: Merge sourcing, CRM and analytics into a single, integrated workflow.

Intelligent automation: Streamline outreach and engagement with hyper-personalized automation.

Market intelligence and analytics: Unlock labor market insights and performance measures to optimize future talent strategies.

Seamless SAP integration: Native integration with SAP SuccessFactors automatically enriches and updates candidate data from past applications to enhance recruiter productivity and compliance.

Findem is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Findem

Findem's Talent Data Cloud combines 3D data with AI to unlock smarter talent strategy and streamline the way businesses connect with top candidates. By bringing together multichannel sourcing, CRM, and insights into one place, Findem eliminates inefficiencies and allows TA teams to focus on the right candidates and decisions that drive business impact. Findem empowers customers like RingCentral and Nutanix to solve enterprise challenges at scale, creating continuous pipelines of top, diverse candidates, delivering improved ROI and making great hires. Discover why we've been named one of the world's most innovative companies and how we're transforming hiring at www.findem.ai

