Talent Strategy Achieves National Women's Business Enterprise Certification

Central to the certification process is a series of stringent prerequisites a certified business must fulfill. Prospective certified companies like Talent Strategy must undergo a comprehensive vetting procedure, including a complete review of business documentation and an on-site evaluation.

At the helm of Talent Strategy is the visionary CEO and Co-Founder, Stephanie Harrold, who boasts deep-rooted ties to Grand Rapids. Harrold's dedication to aligning the organization with the dynamic needs of its clients is apparent as she continues to steer the company toward unparalleled growth. As the guardian of the organization's culture, Harrold focuses on fostering an environment that rewards productivity, offers a healthy work/life balance, and provides growth opportunities for its team members.

In response to this achievement, Harrold shared her enthusiasm for the opportunities the certification will provide for Talent Strategy. "We are grateful for the work WBENC is doing and excited for the opportunities this certification will provide to better serve our existing and prospective clients," said Harrold. "WBENC's efforts in amplifying the voices of women in business are truly commendable, and we are immensely proud to be a part of this journey."

Talent Strategy, in its commitment to championing women's empowerment, pledges to leverage its newfound certification to enhance its services for existing and prospective clients and extend its support to fellow women-owned businesses. The firm remains dedicated to fostering inclusivity, diversity, and a future where women's voices resonate powerfully across the corporate landscape.

About Talent Strategy

Talent Strategy is a staffing and recruiting company specializing in the Skilled Trades, Light Industrial, Engineering, General Labor, and Office/Professional industries. Our purpose is to create opportunity and inspire growth for people and organizations.

About Women's Business Enterprise National Council

The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), founded in 1997, is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States. WBENC, a national 501(c)(3) non-profit, partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations to provide its world class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. WBENC is also the nation's leading advocate of women-owned businesses as suppliers to America's corporations.

