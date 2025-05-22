Talent Tech Labs Expands Capabilities Through Strategic Partnership with AI Governance Leader FairNow

"Our partnership with FairNow allows us to expand our services with best-in-class AI governance solutions—ensuring organizations can use AI responsibly and move forward with confidence." - Brian Delle Donne, CEO and Co-founder of Talent Tech Labs Post this

A dedicated solution is also available to software developers integrating AI into their products, enabling independent assessment of potential compliance risks. This empowers software buyers with third-party verification that the systems they adopt have undergone rigorous, unbiased evaluation.

As a trusted advisor to enterprise HR and talent leaders for more than a decade, Talent Tech Labs has long been relied upon for unbiased assessments of talent technology solutions tailored to clients' unique needs. This new offering extends the evaluations to now include fairness in its analysis. This new partnership with FairNow expands TTL's assessment capabilities to include fairness and responsible AI use as core evaluation criteria. Together, TTL and FairNow are equipping organizations to confidently harness the benefits of AI by identifying potential risks early and proactively mitigating them.

"Artificial intelligence is fundamentally transforming the talent technology landscape, and at this pivotal moment, it's more important than ever that our clients are equipped to harness its full potential," said Brian Delle Donne, CEO and Co-founder of Talent Tech Labs. "Equally important is the ability to clearly assess and mitigate any associated risks. Our partnership with FairNow enables us to expand our services with best-in-class AI governance solutions—ensuring organizations can use AI responsibly and move forward with confidence."

The partnership offers a comprehensive suite of services, including the following:

AI System Inventory and Review: Assess existing AI tools in HR to identify where and how AI is being utilized

Providing a Governance Framework: a set of policies, testing, and reviews to manage risks

Risk Assessment Reports: Provide detailed reports on risk exposure and actionable recommendations to avoid or mitigate them

Alignment with internal enterprise policies and controls

Ongoing audit reporting that keeps future use in compliance with ever evolving and disparate regulations

Automated testing and monitoring capabilities

"Governance isn't just about minimizing downside—it's a foundation for innovation, trust, and long-term success in an AI-driven world," said Guru Sethupathy, CEO and Founder of FairNow. "Our collaboration with Talent Tech Labs extends our reach to more organizations that need guidance, best practices, and technology to govern and adopt AI responsibly. Together, we're meeting the moment with solutions that matter."

As part of the partnership launch, Talent Tech Labs and FairNow have co-authored a new white paper, Managing Opportunities and Risks in an AI World, which synthesizes expert insights on AI adoption, risk management and the future of governance in workforce technology. Download the white paper to learn how organizations can confidently navigate AI adoption with strategic oversight and ethical leadership.

About Talent Tech Labs (TTL)

Talent Tech Labs is an independent, unbiased research and advisory firm focused exclusively on Workforce Technology. Through industry-expert research and advisory services focused on Talent Acquisition and HR technology, TTL has been enabling leading corporations, staffing firms and solution providers to effectively capitalize on rapid innovations in automation and AI in shaping the future of work.

About FairNow

FairNow is an all-in-one AI governance software platform. Companies use FairNow to inventory AI applications, assess risks, manage compliance, test for bias and generate audit documentation. Through intelligence and automation, FairNow simplifies AI governance, helping businesses stay ahead of regulatory requirements.

Media Contact

