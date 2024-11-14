TalentGenius Launches TalentAgent in India: AI-Powered Career Success Platform for Tech Professionals

"Our tools enable professionals not only to find the right role but to continuously grow in their field with the latest insights in AI-driven job readiness." Post this

"We're excited to bring our career success platform to Indian technology professionals with this significant expansion," said Malcolm Frank, CEO of TalentGenius. "Our mission is to empower our users to thrive in the AI economy. TalentAgent puts the power of AI on the side of talent, giving job seekers greater control and precision by cutting through irrelevant listings and delivering top-quality matches that align perfectly with their skills and ambitions."

As part of this commitment, TalentGenius offers several advanced tools to equip tech professionals in India with powerful, career-advancing insights:

AIX – AI Exposure Score: A personalized AI Exposure Score helps users understand how AI is shaping their current role and influencing their career path. This tool empowers professionals to take a proactive approach to their AI-readiness.

Skills Analysis: Allows users to analyse their existing skills against their peers, and gives a quick snapshot of which skills are in demand and which ones are less competitive. From here users can build a plan to increase their marketability and earning potential.

AI Tools Recommendations - Using individual profiles, TalentAgent matches AI tools to each user, giving them what they need to use and learn in order to do their job better and upskill themselves in an AI-powered environment.

TalentGenius is designed to be more than just a job search site. The platform empowers tech professionals to adapt and thrive in an evolving job market. "We're setting a new standard in how candidates find and build careers," added Frank. "Our tools enable professionals not only to find the right role but to continuously grow in their field with the latest insights in AI-driven job readiness."

