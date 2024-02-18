TalentGenius Unveils TalentAgent: Your AI-Powered Career Navigator

TalentGeniusTM proudly announces the launch of TalentAgentTM, a revolutionary AI-powered career navigation platform designed for tech professionals. TalentAgent functions akin to a personal talent agent, continuously scouting the best job opportunities, tools, skills, and peers to propel users' careers forward. Its key features include comprehensive skill assessment, an AI Exposure Index to future-proof careers, personalized tool recommendations, precise job matching, a job referral platform, and peer-driven insights. Malcolm Frank, CEO of TalentGenius, highlights the platform's ability to empower individuals in navigating the ever-evolving tech landscape and achieving their career goals. TalentAgent is now accessible for free on the TalentGenius website, offering a gateway to endless career possibilities. TalentGenius remains committed to equipping professionals with the guidance, resources, and tools necessary to thrive in the dynamic tech industry.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TalentGenius, the platform empowering tech professionals to navigate their careers with AI and peer insights, proudly announces the public release of its groundbreaking product, TalentAgent. Much like a real-life talent agent, the AI-based platform is always working to find the best jobs, tools, skills and peers to next-level one's career.

Unleash Your Career Superpowers:

TalentAgent continually reviews all relevant job listings, resumes and AI technologies and curates those for individual users to deliver a holistic and actionable roadmap for one's future. Key features include:

Skill Assessment: A comprehensive analysis of one's skills and experience. Skills are rated on growth potential and associated earnings.

AI Exposure Index: Too many professionals today are worried about AI eating their jobs. TalentAgent instantly provides an individualized AI Exposure score - and mitigation plan - to help users future-proof their careers.

Personalized Tool Recommendations: Discover the best tools and technologies based on community recommendations to enhance productivity and boost performance. Always be at the vanguard with the latest AI tools.

Job Matching: Forget about endless scrolling through irrelevant listings with a "spray and pray" approach. TalentAgent identifies the perfect jobs for users based on skills, interests, and career goals. The initial job focus of the platform is on the enterprise technology industry which employs more than 14 million people worldwide.

Job Referral Platform: Members of the platform are compensated by recommending one another for jobs. The network becomes the recruiter and ensures high-quality matches for both individuals and hiring companies.

Peer-Driven Insights: Tap into the collective knowledge of fellow tech professionals with comprehensive reviews of skills, tools, and career paths. Make informed decisions based on real-world experiences and insights.

"TalentAgent is a game-changer for tech professionals seeking to take control of their careers," says Malcolm Frank, CEO of TalentGenius. "Too often one's career, and associated success, is a random walk. We're thrilled to empower individuals with the insights and tools they need to navigate the dynamic tech landscape, maximize their potential, and achieve their career aspirations."

Get Started Today.

TalentAgent is available now on the TalentGenius website. Sign up for free and unlock a world of career possibilities.

About TalentGenius:

TalentGenius is a tech-powered platform designed to empower professionals to navigate their careers with confidence. We combine AI-driven insights with peer-driven knowledge to provide personalized guidance, resources, and tools to help individuals achieve their full potential in the dynamic tech landscape.

