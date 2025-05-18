TalentHQ Launches AI Interviewer to Streamline Candidate Sourcing

TalentHQ unveils its AI-powered interview platform, helping companies screen candidates faster and more fairly. The launch marks a step forward in automated hiring.

CLUJ NAPOCA, Romania, May 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TalentHQ, a next-generation AI recruiting platform, today announced the launch of its AI-powered interviewer — a tool that helps companies screen candidates more effectively through real-time conversational assessments.

The new tool simulates a human-led interview, evaluates candidate responses based on predefined criteria, and generates unbiased scoring to help recruiters focus on top talent faster. With customizable interviews, questions, real-time interviewing + transcription, and seamless ATS integrations, TalentHQ's AI interviewer is designed to accelerate time-to-hire while improving candidate experience.

"Our mission is to make hiring smarter, faster, and fairer," said CEO of TalentHQ.

About TalentHQ

TalentHQ is an AI-powered hiring platform that enables companies to automate interviews, assess candidates fairly, and make better hiring decisions faster.

