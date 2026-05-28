TalentNet announces new VP of AI and Transformation as they expand their AI and product capabilities

"AI is reshaping how organizations approach talent acquisition, and TalentNet is well positioned to lead that shift in the Direct Sourcing space." -- Brad Clayton Post this

"The next era of Direct Sourcing will be defined by how thoughtfully companies apply AI. The opportunity isn't just to automate tasks. It's to deliver compounding gains in efficiency, candidate experiences rich enough to surface insight no static profile could reveal, and intelligent agents that connect seamlessly across the hiring lifecycle. Doing that at enterprise scale demands an uncompromising commitment to security and compliance, and that's core to how we build," said Justin Lumby, the company's President.

"Brad is the right leader for this moment. His work at AWS and Microsoft gave him a perspective on applied AI inside the world's most rigorous enterprise environments that very few in our space have, and that's exactly where TalentNet operates. "

Before joining TalentNet, Clayton led the AWS Canada Specialist Organization at Amazon Web Services, overseeing teams focused on Data, AI, and Machine Learning while working with enterprise organizations to drive technology transformation and strategic growth.

Brad started his career at Microsoft, where he worked his way up from Digital Advisor to Canadian Business Innovation Leader and led a consulting team supporting leading Canadian enterprise clients.

"AI is reshaping how organizations approach talent acquisition, and TalentNet is well positioned to lead that shift in the Direct Sourcing space," said Clayton.

"I'm looking forward to applying my experience in enterprise AI to help build solutions that simplify the hiring process and create new opportunities for industry leaders."

About TalentNet:

TalentNet introduced the world to a better way of sourcing in 2013 with the launch of the TalentNet contingent labor Direct Sourcing platform. Today, Direct Sourcing is one of the fastest-growing trends globally in talent acquisition. As the technology pioneer in Direct Sourcing, we empower some of the world's leading brands to provide job candidates with a seamless hiring experience while simplifying supply chain complexity and reducing cost.

Media Contact

Kelly Bird, TalentNet, 1 647.638.5425, [email protected], talentnet.com

SOURCE TalentNet