TalentNet Launches Enterprise AI Platform with Amazon Bedrock Safety Controls

Solving Enterprise AI Adoption Challenges

While AI has transformed consumer recruiting tools, enterprise customers in healthcare, financial services, and government sectors have been reluctant to adopt AI recruiting platforms due to data privacy concerns, regulatory compliance requirements, and lack of safety controls.

TalentNet's Amazon Bedrock implementation directly addresses these barriers by processing all AI workloads within the customer's chosen AWS region with bank-level encryption and configurable guardrails that prevent harmful content, mask sensitive information, and maintain complete audit logs.

"Enterprise customers have been reluctant to adopt AI recruiting tools due to compliance concerns," said Shawn Duggan, TalentNet's Chief Technology Officer. "With Amazon Bedrock and Guardrails, we're delivering a Direct Sourcing platform where CISOs can actually say yes to AI, with complete audit trails, PII protection, and configurable safety controls."

TalentAgents: AI-Powered Recruiting Tools Built for Enterprise

With the integration of Amazon Bedrock and Guardrails, TalentNet continues to enhance its suite of AI-powered TalentAgents, designed to help enterprises streamline recruiting, enhance candidate experiences, and uphold the highest standard of compliance and data security.

Key TalentAgents include:

TalentNavigator, an AI-powered conversational search assistant that learns from hiring patterns and delivers candidate matches 75% faster than traditional search options.

Job Description Optimization Agent, a tool that re-writes job postings, allowing curators to create inclusive, SEO-optimized postings that attract top talent.

Profile Summary Agent, which cuts resume review time by 75% by quickly condensing candidate profiles.

Interview Agent, a tool that creates relevant interview questions based on each role.

All TalentAgents operate with built-in safety controls:

Candidate communication safety: Prevents inappropriate content in AI-generated messages and emails

PII protection: Detects and masks sensitive personal information to ensure GDPR and HIPAA compliance

Brand protection: Keeps AI focused on recruiting tasks by blocking off-topic requests

Attack prevention: Defends against prompt injection attempts that could manipulate AI behavior or expose vulnerabilities

Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure

TalentNet's Amazon Bedrock implementation provides:

Data sovereignty: All AI processing occurs within customer-chosen AWS regions using PrivateLink, traffic never touches the public internet

Compliance certifications: SOC 1 / 2 / 3, full ISO suite (27001, 27017, 27018, 27701, 22301, 20000), CSA STAR Level 2, FedRAMP High

Complete audit trails: Every AI interaction logged with timestamp, user context, and safety intervention details

Configurable guardrails: Content filters, denied topics, and PII masking tuned to organizational policies

Transparent operations: Real-time credit-based usage tracking with predictable costs

"TalentAgents redefine what's possible in enterprise talent engagement and recruiting," said Justin Lumby, TalentNet's President. "By automating the work that slows recruiters down, we're empowering teams to focus on what drives results; human connection, candidate experience, and faster hiring at scale."

Availability

TalentNet's Amazon Bedrock-powered AI platform is available now for enterprise customers. For more information about TalentAgents and AI capabilities, contact your TalentNet Customer Success Executive or visit talentnet.com.

