TalentNet Welcomes Vish Baliga, one of Fieldglass's Founders, to Advisory Board

"Their platform empowers organizations to take full control of their talent strategy." -- Vish Baliga. Post this

As an industry leader and the originator of Direct Sourcing, TalentNet is continuing to innovate in the field, with offerings that include AI-based talent agents that support the hiring process.

"We're honored to have such an experienced technology leader join our board," said Justin Lumby, TalentNet's President. "As TalentNet continues to grow, Vish's support will be invaluable. Through his guidance, we'll continue to shape the next generation of Direct Sourcing technology."

Baliga brings impressive market knowledge to the company. Known as a thought leader in SaaS enterprise software, product development and solution architecture, he has worked for a variety of companies before helping to build Fieldglass.

Baliga held technical and management roles at EY, Syntel, and IBM, and has an MTech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

"As someone who understands the challenges facing companies in today's complex hiring market, I'm excited to offer my expertise to TalentNet," Baliga said. "Their platform empowers organizations to take full control of their talent strategy."

TalentNet's Advisory Board offers the company's executive team independent, strategic guidance on the industry, product development, and future growth.

Not only does the board help TalentNet's leaders make key long-term decisions, it allows them to identify risks and opportunities in the talent acquisition sphere.

About TalentNet:

TalentNet introduced the world to a better way of sourcing in 2013 with the launch of the TalentNet contingent labor Direct Sourcing platform. Today, Direct Sourcing is one of the fastest-growing trends globally in talent acquisition. As the technology pioneer in Direct Sourcing, we empower some of the world's leading brands to provide job candidates with a seamless hiring experience while simplifying supply chain complexity and reducing cost.

Media Relations Contact

Kelly Bird,

Marketing Director,

[email protected]

Media Contact

Kelly Bird, TalentNet, 1 647.638.5425, [email protected], talentnet.com

SOURCE TalentNet