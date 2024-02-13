TalentNeuron Accelerates Innovation Strategy with Expanded Leadership Team

New executive appointments to advance development across technology, product, and services

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TalentNeuron, the leader in global labor market intelligence, is rapidly accelerating development of its cutting-edge talent solutions. The company today announced a realignment that consolidates key functions under a new executive leadership structure focused squarely on advancing innovation.

"In the past 12 months, TalentNeuron has significantly accelerated its pace of innovation to better serve organizations across the globe in navigating today's complex labor landscape," said Julie Peck, chief executive officer of TalentNeuron. "In October, we surpassed 6 billion unique job posts captured over our company history – an unprecedented achievement in our market. And last month, we developed our 100th proprietary AI/ML model to turn this wealth of data into deeper insights for our customers. Sustaining and building on this momentum requires a newly aligned leadership team with a track record of transformational innovation and delivering world-class products at a rapid pace. These new executive appointments will drive a new era in delivery of technology, product, and strategic services to the global talent market."

The new leadership structure centralizes authority over core innovation initiatives — unifying key functions, accelerating product development, and enriching its expert advisory capabilities with a new generation of consultative insights and analysis.

Incoming executives include Gabriel Pauliuc as Chief Technology and Data Officer and Elin Thomasian as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Consulting. David Wilkins, who joined TalentNeuron in October, steps up to an expanded position as Chief Product and Marketing Officer.

"Gabriel, David, and Elin are joining our executive team at an exciting moment for TalentNeuron," said CEO Julie Peck. "Their expertise and vision will have an enormous impact on our customers. I look forward to shaping the next phase of innovation and growth alongside this exceptional group."

In his role as Chief Technology and Data Officer, Gabriel Pauliuc will focus on elevating TalentNeuron's market-leading talent intelligence solutions, while ensuring coordinated innovation across engineering, data, and IT teams. Pauliuc has over 30 years of experience in leading complex digital transformations, including in executive leadership roles at Moody's, Dun & Bradstreet, and Société Générale.

As Chief Product and Marketing Officer, Dave Wilkins will play a critical role in defining and executing TalentNeuron's go-to-market strategy. He draws upon over 20 years of SaaS expertise in the human capital management (HCM) space. He previously led critical functions as Chief Strategy Officer at HealthcareSource, Head of Research at Taleo, and VP of Product Marketing at Learn.com.

Senior Vice President of Strategy and Consulting Elin Thomasian brings over a decade of experience in driving talent strategies for leading Fortune 500 companies including Goldman Sachs, Moody's, and Prudential along with HCM software companies like Workday and UKG. Throughout her career, Thomasian has partnered with senior business leaders and talent intelligence companies to thread data, AI, and skills capability in tech forward talent solutions.

As TalentNeuron celebrates its one-year anniversary since the investment from Leeds Equity Partners and spin off from Gartner, these appointments solidify the new executive team that will blaze a trail of innovation into the future. This executive group delivers essential expertise across technology, data analytics, customer service, and product innovation and is strategically composed to reinforce and expand TalentNeuron's market leadership.

About TalentNeuron

TalentNeuron is the world's leading provider of labor market analytics, delivering high-fidelity talent data on an unmatched global scale. TalentNeuron delivers actionable talent insight for every region of the world covering countries that collectively represent over 91% of the world's GDP. Through deep investments with machine learning and artificial intelligence, our technology platform ingests and normalizes hundreds of millions of structured and unstructured data points each day, delivering critical talent insights in support of workforce planning, strategic skills analysis, location optimization, DEI tactics and sourcing strategies for local, regional and global talent. These insights can be delivered to clients via software as a service, data as a service, or fully custom research efforts from our team of expert data scientists and advisors. For more information, visit https://www.talentneuron.com.

