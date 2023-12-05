TalentNeuron Appoints Three New Transformational Leaders to Executive Team

Expanded executive leadership team to strengthen TalentNeuron's growth velocity and spark new innovations

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TalentNeuron, the global leader in labor market analytics solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of three executive hires – Chief Financial Officer Bijoy Verghese, Chief Operating Officer Jason Roberts, and Vice President of Marketing David Wilkins.

Bijoy Verghese will lead the finance, HR, and legal functions within TalentNeuron bringing over 15 years of strategic leadership experience in complex global business environments with organizations such as Ivanti, Rent.com and Warner Brothers.

Jason Roberts joins TalentNeuron with over 25 years of software and service experience. Over the last 10 years, he has led the operations of SaaS companies in the Ed-Tech, insurance and staffing industries with a key focus on customer lifecycle and delivering customer value.

David Wilkins brings over 20 years of marketing, thought leadership and product strategy in the human capital management industry to TalentNeuron. Past roles have included head of Taleo Research and chief marketing and strategy officer at HealthcareSource.

"Since our separation from Gartner, we have been increasing our pace of product innovation, expanding partner discussions and delivering on our next generation API and data integration strategy," said Julie Peck, chief executive officer of TalentNeuron. "These additions to our executive leadership team set the foundation for our next stage of growth, innovation and transformation."

TalentNeuron's new executive hires are part of a deliberate investment to increase its growth velocity, drive rapid innovation and strengthen the unique value of TalentNeuron's data, talented team, and history as the pioneers of labor market analytics. Alongside these appointments, TalentNeuron has invested in other growth-driving initiatives such as the opening of a new sales office in New York City, the launch of a new customer engagement team, creation of a new customer advisory board and a substantially increased focus on strategic partnerships and product innovation.

About TalentNeuron

TalentNeuron is the world's leading provider of labor market analytics, delivering high-fidelity talent data on an unmatched global scale. TalentNeuron delivers actionable talent insight for every region of the world covering countries that collectively represent over 90% of the world's GDP. Through deep investments with machine learning and artificial intelligence, our technology platform ingests and normalizes hundreds of millions of structured and unstructured data points each day, delivering critical talent insights in support of workforce planning, strategic skills analysis, location optimization, DEI tactics and sourcing strategies for local, regional and global talent. These insights can be delivered to clients via software as a service, data as a service, or fully custom research efforts from our team of expert data scientists and advisors. For more information, visit https://www.talentneuron.com.

Media Contact

David Wilkins, VP of Marketing, TalentNeuron, 603-566-6033, [email protected]

Elizabeth Buccianti, Gabriel Marketing Group (for TalentNeuron), 407-463-8865, [email protected]

SOURCE TalentNeuron