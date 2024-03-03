TalentRecipe, employing generative AI, partners with AlifTech, a major tech firm in Uzbekistan, to pilot a project aimed at global engineering recruitment

Many recruiters struggle with assessing candidates' skills and business acumen during hiring. Inexperienced recruiters may lack impartiality, and incomplete or dishonest resumes can lead to mismatches. The era has come to end such inefficient talent evaluation with data and AI. Post this

The data obtained from TalentRecipe will be used to enhance the quality of evaluations in English and Russian, and will be expanded to non-engineering positions and periodic post-hire evaluations.

◼️Changes in issues to acquire talents

As competition intensifies, there is an increasing need to directly link recruitment to business strategy from a medium- to long-term perspective, rather than simply hiring personnel to fill in. We can solve the following problems that may arise in the hiring and evaluation of human resources

(1) Skills and experience are changing as the market changes, and it is difficult to respond with only your own talents.

Recruitment is not just about getting candidates to join your company, but also about having them contribute to increasing your corporate value over the long term. The fact is that the career plan after joining a company may not match what you were told about the company during the hiring process, which can increase the turnover rate. Especially for engineering positions, it is difficult to catch up on what skills and experience are needed due to the rapid changes in technology, so job postings and company introductions cannot be updated in a timely manner, resulting in missed hiring opportunities.

(2) Recruitment and evaluation is a bottleneck due to the lack of efficiency due to the expansion of the business.

In an increasingly competitive world, there is a growing need for a high level of expertise in areas such as engineering and a diverse range of experience to compete on the global stage. Naturally, corporate recruiters have to understand these changing times in depth and have to be prepared with expertise in order to be selected as a candidate. However, while it is difficult to increase the number of recruiting staff, concentrating recruiting efforts on highly specialized members of the team can reduce the efficiency of the original work process, and a hiring evaluation that is too personable can also result in variations in quality and missed hiring opportunities.

(3) It is difficult to acquire appropriate talent when information as expected is not conveyed in the resumes or CVs alone.

To increase the probability of hiring, it is important to judge the authenticity and accuracy of both JDs and CVs. However, the more highly specialized the position, the more practical skills are required. While there are many coding tests that measure practical skills such as programming and development implementation skills, hiring companies need to be flexible and create a variety of evaluation processes depending on the position they are hiring for. In addition to the evaluation process, the company must also be able to confirm the alignment between the individual's career goals and the goals of the company and its products.

◼️About our product

In the midst of a pervasive talent shortage, recruiters are diligently reviewing countless resumes and CVs daily to find the necessary talent. Although many rely on Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) to streamline the hiring process, decision-making within the recruitment process tends to become overly dependent on individuals, leading to variability in hiring decisions as recruiters change. However, by utilizing TalentRecipe, it's possible to seamlessly advance the recruitment of globally dispersed talent with uniform evaluation criteria within an organization or according to regional rules, eliminating inconsistencies. TalentRecipe enables the discovery of candidates whose language skills may be lacking but who possess impeccable technical abilities and domain knowledge on a global scale. We believe that by broadening the scope of talent recruitment and ensuring appropriate talent matching, we can significantly reduce turnover rates.

