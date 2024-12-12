Taliware Awarded U.S. Patent for Cordoba L2™ Solidifying its Intellectual Property Portfolio for on the Blockchain Digital Rights Management

Content creators must ensure that their intellectual property is protected. Taliware's Cordoba L2 one-touch authentication and copyright protection has democratized this process. We are pleased to release Cordoba L2 for developers now. Post this

The Cordoba L2 blockchain API is designed for embedded systems in digital cameras, smartphones, printers and photocopiers. It instantly converts digital images into copyright protected blockchain-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs), thus expanding the frontiers in digital content provenance with blockchain proof of ownership.

NFTs have revolutionized the digital photography industry by certifying unique digital assets, providing an exclusive certificate of ownership for each NFT. Taliware's secure decentralized NFT's authentication information-sharing system overcomes key limitations of existing technology in simplifying NFT's identity compliance to securely share information for Know Your Customer (KYC), and Anti-Fraud, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance.

Disrupting Digital Rights Management:

Cordoba L2 securely verifies the identity and ownership of digital assets and prevents copyright infringement in the following ways:

Increased security: Biometrically wrapped tokens are difficult to forge, making it a more secure way to verify the owner of a digital asset.

Improved tracking: Biometrically wrapped tokens data can be used to track the ownership history of digital assets, helping to prevent copyright infringement.

Increased efficiency: Biometrically wrapped NFTs can streamline the process of creating and managing digital assets.

About - Taliware:

Taliware is led by a multi-national team of academics, computer scientists, and engineers. Taliware continuously pursues technological innovations that enhance operational efficiency and deliver stunning user experiences. Biombeat™ its flagship product, is a secure heart-centric biometric API designed for ECG-ready smartwatches. Biombeat provides persistent identity and geolocation verification, when operating on an ESG-capable smartwatch.

Taliware's new Cordoba L2™ revolutionizes digital provenance, content authentication, and photo ownership with in-camera blockchain technology. Cordoba L2 provides a streamlined on-blockchain image authentication API for OEMs to integrate into digital consumer smartphones, and digital cameras, enabling one-click image copyright and proof of ownership. Cordoba L2 makes the world's first fully integrated NFT cameras possible. Cordoba L2 ensures authenticity and traceability, creating a more transparent and trustworthy digital ecosystem for creators, businesses, and consumers.

Founded in 2014, Taliware is a privately held corporation headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information or to test Cordoba L2, visit taliware.com.

