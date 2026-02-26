Taliware Launches Cordoba™ OEM Platform for Device-Level Digital Provenance and Copyright Authentication

Imaging devices are becoming the foundation of digital trust. Cordoba enables OEM partners to embed provenance, authorship verification, and copyright protection directly into their products, allowing digital content to be authenticated at the moment it is created. Post this

"Imaging devices are becoming the foundation of digital trust," said Tarik Tali, founder and CEO, Taliware. "Cordoba enables OEM partners to embed provenance, authorship verification, and copyright protection directly into their products, allowing digital content to be authenticated at the moment it is created."

Cordoba enables OEM partners to integrate:

Capture-time provenance registration

Biometric authentication of creators

Automated digital-asset creation and ownership verification

Traceability using QR codes and watermarking

Integrated wallet and asset-management utilities

Cordoba can be integrated into camera firmware, mobile imaging applications, document scanners, and multifunction printers, enabling trusted content-creation workflows for creators, enterprises, and regulated industries. Taliware is currently engaging with imaging OEMs to explore pilot integrations of the Cordoba platform across next-generation imaging devices.

About Taliware:

Taliware develops infrastructure for digital provenance, biometric authentication, and blockchain-verified copyright protection. The Cordoba platform enables imaging devices and applications to create authenticated digital assets at the moment of capture, establishing trusted origin records for digital content. Cordoba L2 revolutionizes digital provenance, content authentication, and photo ownership with in-camera blockchain technology. It provides streamlined image authentication API for OEMs to integrate into digital consumer smartphones, and digital cameras, enabling one-click image copyright and proof of ownership. Taliware has been awarded multiple U.S. patents covering biometric authentication, blockchain-based geo-location provenance, and synthetic image detection. Founded in 2014, Taliware is a privately held corporation headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information or to test Cordoba L2, visit taliware.com.

