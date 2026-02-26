Taliware Launches Cordoba™ OEM Platform for Device-Level Digital Provenance and Copyright Authentication

Cordoba provides a trust and provenance rail (L2 + biometrics) that anchors critical document events: creation, approvals, high-value signatures, and AI-generated content in a verifiable way. It enables one-click biometric authentication and blockchain-verified asset creation for durable trust across vendors and time.
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taliware announced the launch of Cordoba, an OEM-ready platform that enables cameras, smartphones, scanners, and multifunction imaging devices to create cryptographically authenticated digital content at the moment of capture. As enterprises adopt AI-generated documents and new standards at scale, provenance and non-repudiation are becoming first-order concerns. Cordoba is designed to sit underneath those standards as shared infrastructure.
The Cordoba platform allows original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to embed provenance verification, biometric creator authentication, and automated copyright registration directly into device workflows, transforming imaging hardware into trusted sources of digital origin. The system supports a "one-click" authenticated asset-creation workflow, linking creator biometrics, device identity, and capture metadata to a blockchain record at the time content is created.
"Imaging devices are becoming the foundation of digital trust," said Tarik Tali, founder and CEO, Taliware. "Cordoba enables OEM partners to embed provenance, authorship verification, and copyright protection directly into their products, allowing digital content to be authenticated at the moment it is created."
Cordoba enables OEM partners to integrate:
- Capture-time provenance registration
- Biometric authentication of creators
- Automated digital-asset creation and ownership verification
- Traceability using QR codes and watermarking
- Integrated wallet and asset-management utilities
Cordoba can be integrated into camera firmware, mobile imaging applications, document scanners, and multifunction printers, enabling trusted content-creation workflows for creators, enterprises, and regulated industries. Taliware is currently engaging with imaging OEMs to explore pilot integrations of the Cordoba platform across next-generation imaging devices.
About Taliware:
Taliware develops infrastructure for digital provenance, biometric authentication, and blockchain-verified copyright protection. The Cordoba platform enables imaging devices and applications to create authenticated digital assets at the moment of capture, establishing trusted origin records for digital content. Cordoba L2 revolutionizes digital provenance, content authentication, and photo ownership with in-camera blockchain technology. It provides streamlined image authentication API for OEMs to integrate into digital consumer smartphones, and digital cameras, enabling one-click image copyright and proof of ownership. Taliware has been awarded multiple U.S. patents covering biometric authentication, blockchain-based geo-location provenance, and synthetic image detection. Founded in 2014, Taliware is a privately held corporation headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information or to test Cordoba L2, visit taliware.com.
