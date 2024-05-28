Talk Ten Tuesdays Celebrates 600th Live Broadcast Signature Milestone

The producers of the long-running Internet broadcast Talk Ten Tuesdays celebrate their 600th live broadcast, marking over a decade of healthcare broadcasting excellence.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tuesday, June 4 is a significant day for the producers of the long-running Internet broadcast Talk Ten Tuesdays as they celebrate their 600th live broadcast. This legacy milestone highlights the show's enduring commitment to delivering vital healthcare news and updates since its inception in May 2011.

"I remember that early-morning broadcast vividly," recalled Chuck Buck, senior vice president of new media for MedLearn Media Publishing, publisher of ICD10monitor, and program host. "From a pure broadcasting perspective, it wasn't the best broadcast, but it was live, and we produced a great deal of news in the 30 minutes. I told everyone associated with the first broadcast that it was a 'good dress rehearsal.'"

The show quickly evolved into a crucial resource during the United States' transition from ICD-9 to ICD-10, a new coding methodology that faced significant controversy and delays and continues to live on with its legacy today and into the future.

"We have continued to monitor and report each Tuesday on the challenges faced by coders in their implementation of ICD-10," Buck said. "And with each fiscal year, there are updates to ICD-10 we dutifully report."

To read more about this 600th milestone, click here. Continue to follow ICD10monitor and its long-running podcast, Talk Ten Tuesday as they continue to keep healthcare in the know.

Media Contact

Laura Baker, MedLearn Media, 1 8002521578, [email protected], medlearnmedia.com

SOURCE Talk Ten Tuesdays