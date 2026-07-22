Talk Ten Tuesdays Celebrates 700th Live Broadcast, Marking a Milestone in Healthcare Coding Education

Special Commemorative Episode Airs July 28, 2026

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Talk Ten Tuesdays, ICD10monitor's premier weekly healthcare podcast, will celebrate its 700th live broadcast on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, commemorating nearly two decades of trusted education, expert analysis, and industry leadership. The broadcast is a champion resource for the nation's medical coding, clinical documentation integrity (CDI), compliance, reimbursement, revenue cycle, and healthcare professionals.

Hosted by Chuck Buck, Senior Vice President of New Media and Publisher of RACmonitor and ICD10monitor, Talk Ten Tuesdays has become the healthcare industry's longest-running live weekly broadcast dedicated to coding and reimbursement. The program features nationally recognized subject matter experts who provide timely insight into ICD-10 coding updates, CMS regulations, documentation best practices, revenue cycle management, quality initiatives, and emerging healthcare trends. At a time of immense challenge in healthcare, the wealth of information presented helps hospitals, physician practices, coders, CDI specialists, auditors, HIM professionals, and healthcare executives navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

The milestone broadcast carries historical significance. Long before ICD-10 became a reality, Talk Ten Tuesdays was educating the healthcare industry about the transition from ICD-9 to ICD-10, following every regulatory development as implementation dates shifted over several years.

After years of implementation delays, Talk Ten Tuesdays was broadcasting live from the AHIMA Convention on Oct. 1, 2015, capturing the healthcare industry's historic reaction as ICD-10 officially took effect.

"The history of Talk Ten Tuesdays is the history of ICD-10," said Chuck Buck, founder and host of the broadcast. "There was the classic struggle between those who aggressively lobbied for adoption of ICD-10 and those who opposed implementing the new code set. Today, the program has grown well beyond coding to include reports on revenue cycle, quality, patient safety indicators, and telemedicine."

Reflecting on 700 broadcasts, Buck credits the program's success to its expert contributors.

"I'm most proud of the fact that our regular panelists add significant depth to the coding profession," Buck said. "Chris Geiger's weekly coding reports explore topics not found elsewhere. Recently, Chris reported on syndromes as discussed by CMS in the IPPS Proposed Rule."

Buck believes the longevity of the program reflects healthcare professionals' continuing need for trusted education.

"The 700th broadcast signals that the content appears to satisfy a yearning quest by our audience for more and more information," he said. "Our producers are considering expanding the program to a 60-minute version with more panelists and intriguing information."

The commemorative episode will feature special guests, historical reflections on the evolution of ICD-10, and discussions highlighting how the broadcast has evolved alongside the healthcare industry. Dennis Jones, Revenue Cycle Administrator for Jefferson Health, will serve as guest host for the 700th broadcast, which also coincides with Chuck Buck's birthday on July 28.

For nearly 700 consecutive weeks, Talk Ten Tuesdays has informed, educated, and connected healthcare professionals across the country. As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, the program remains committed to delivering a legacy of trust through expert analysis and practical guidance that have made it a nationally renowned resource for the coding and revenue cycle community.

About Talk Ten Tuesdays

Talk Ten Tuesdays is ICD10monitor's premier weekly healthcare podcast, bringing together nationally recognized experts in medical coding, clinical documentation integrity (CDI), compliance, reimbursement, revenue cycle, and healthcare policy. Hosted by Chuck Buck alongside industry leaders and special guests, each episode delivers timely analysis of coding updates, CMS regulations, documentation best practices, and emerging healthcare trends to help healthcare organizations remain informed, compliant, and prepared for change.

Media Contact

Chyann Lundy, MedLearn Media, Inc, 1 (800) 252-1578, [email protected], https://medlearn.com/icd10monitor/

SOURCE Talk Ten Tuesdays