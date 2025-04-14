Talk To God To See How He Can Work In Your Life, Even From Prison

"I was inspired by the news media of how men are treated, the MeToo movement and those women who are just involved with seeing themselves get ahead without the men" Post this

"I was inspired by the news media of how men are treated, the MeToo movement and those women who are just involved with seeing themselves get ahead without the men," said Smith.

Dr. Darleen M. Smith is an ordained prophetess and pastor who comes from a large family of professionals in Baltimore, MD. She studied at Victorious Tabernacle Community College, Life Christian University, and Reconciliation Ministries. Smith teaches prophetic classes, and wants to continue to write books about the plans and purposes of God to bring love, peace, and purpose to His people.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Male Incarcerated Through Faith And Prayer is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

