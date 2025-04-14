Talk To God To See How He Can Work In Your Life, Even From Prison

Xulon Press presents inspiration for those seeking to improve their prayer life.
GLEN BURNIE, Md., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Dr. Darleen M. Smith invites readers to see their situation through God's eyes in The Male Incarcerated Through Faith And Prayer($16.49, paperback, 9798868514258; $7.99, e-book, 9798868514265.
Smith believes that, by connecting with God through prayer, we can learn to see how He works all things together for our good. She wants believers in all areas of life -- people who are lonely, men who are incarcerated, and church leaders -- to learn how to pray and see how answered prayer can make a difference.
"I was inspired by the news media of how men are treated, the MeToo movement and those women who are just involved with seeing themselves get ahead without the men," said Smith.
Dr. Darleen M. Smith is an ordained prophetess and pastor who comes from a large family of professionals in Baltimore, MD. She studied at Victorious Tabernacle Community College, Life Christian University, and Reconciliation Ministries. Smith teaches prophetic classes, and wants to continue to write books about the plans and purposes of God to bring love, peace, and purpose to His people.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Male Incarcerated Through Faith And Prayer is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
