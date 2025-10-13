Talkmap Launches Talkdiscovery 10.0 Featuring the Deep Researcher Assistant: The Contact Center Agentic AI Assistant for Decision Makers

Talkmap's Talkdiscovery 10.0 uses agentic AI to cut analysis work by 80 percent by utilizing a company's customer and employee conversations.
DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Talkmap, an enterprise AI company, is proud to announce the release of the Talkdiscovery 10.0 platform, which utilizes agentic AI to eliminate 80% of the work required to conduct customer service, sales, compliance, operations, marketing, and product analysis utilizing a company's customer and employee conversations. This release includes the Talkmap Deep Researcher, one of eighteen specialized AI assistants that utilize agentic AI capabilities that have been incorporated into the Talkmap platform. The Deep Researcher provides sophisticated research and reasoning abilities in a simple conversational interface so that decision makers get the information they need to make important business decisions without the need for teams of data scientists and business analysts. This is achieved by turning customer and employee conversations into rich structured data sources that can be used to find important business insights and turn customer conversations into a valuable asset. For example, "What are the top 10 reasons customers cancel? How often do employees try to retain customers? What offers work the best? How do take rates differ based on tenure and segment? How can we increase retention by 10%?"
"We predict that this release will change the nature of how companies profit from Enterprise AI by providing CFOs & COOs with the intelligence they require to generate exceptional financial returns. Release 10.0 will become the competitive advantage our Enterprise customers require as they lead their companies' efforts to generate new revenue streams from Enterprise AI," said CEO Tim Moss.
This product release is also the beginning of a new set of built-in Talkmap platform capabilities where executives can task AI agents with work to get answers and take actions to reduce the time it takes to uncover, understand, execute, and measure strategic business initiatives based on front-line customer and employee conversations. "Now that companies have immediate and easy access to business insights via the Talkmap platform, we think that the biggest industry challenge going forward is change management velocity and measurement. In future Talkmap releases, we will see Talkmap AI agents that free up contact center frontline managers from repetitive call listening and coaching tasks, which will be replaced by hyper-targeted coaching moments that managers approve and measure," said Jonathan Eisenzopf, Founder and Chief Research Officer. "I think we will pretty quickly see hundreds of autonomous AI agents that continuously work in the background to identify opportunities, conduct analysis, create their own hypothesis and conduct simulation and planning, and then present their findings to decision makers where the AI agents create a force multiplier by adding 'virtual team members' that make existing workers more efficient and effective in engaging customers."
One of the key benefits of the patented AI technology that Talkmap employs allows enterprises to utilize the latest agentic AI and large language model (LLM) capabilities without sending customer data to third-party AI models. "All customer data resides and stays in customer dedicated private cloud facilities and allows our customers to leverage the latest AI capabilities without the risk of data exfiltration," said Daryl Gambrell, Chief Information Security Officer. "This addresses one of the biggest risks that enterprises face with the adoption of AI in the workplace."
Talkmap's generative AI platform turns 100% of customer conversations into customer experience (CX) insights in real time, transforming operations, CX, automation, and profitability. Talkmap's specialized AI enables companies to immediately leverage the most powerful benefits of AI with secure and accurate results trusted by the world's largest brands.
