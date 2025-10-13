Talkmap Launches Talkdiscovery 10.0 Featuring the Deep Researcher Assistant: The Contact Center Agentic AI Assistant for Decision Makers

"We predict that this release will change the nature of how companies profit from Enterprise AI by providing CFOs & COOs with the intelligence they require to generate exceptional financial returns", said CEO Tim Moss. Post this

This product release is also the beginning of a new set of built-in Talkmap platform capabilities where executives can task AI agents with work to get answers and take actions to reduce the time it takes to uncover, understand, execute, and measure strategic business initiatives based on front-line customer and employee conversations. "Now that companies have immediate and easy access to business insights via the Talkmap platform, we think that the biggest industry challenge going forward is change management velocity and measurement. In future Talkmap releases, we will see Talkmap AI agents that free up contact center frontline managers from repetitive call listening and coaching tasks, which will be replaced by hyper-targeted coaching moments that managers approve and measure," said Jonathan Eisenzopf, Founder and Chief Research Officer. "I think we will pretty quickly see hundreds of autonomous AI agents that continuously work in the background to identify opportunities, conduct analysis, create their own hypothesis and conduct simulation and planning, and then present their findings to decision makers where the AI agents create a force multiplier by adding 'virtual team members' that make existing workers more efficient and effective in engaging customers."

One of the key benefits of the patented AI technology that Talkmap employs allows enterprises to utilize the latest agentic AI and large language model (LLM) capabilities without sending customer data to third-party AI models. "All customer data resides and stays in customer dedicated private cloud facilities and allows our customers to leverage the latest AI capabilities without the risk of data exfiltration," said Daryl Gambrell, Chief Information Security Officer. "This addresses one of the biggest risks that enterprises face with the adoption of AI in the workplace."

About Talkmap:

Talkmap's generative AI platform turns 100% of customer conversations into customer experience (CX) insights in real time, transforming operations, CX, automation, and profitability. Talkmap's specialized AI enables companies to immediately leverage the most powerful benefits of AI with secure and accurate results trusted by the world's largest brands.

