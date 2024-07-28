Talkpush Introduces Sam, the First Gen AI-Powered Voice Interviewer

The longer you work with Sam, the more Sam will sound and act like your perfect recruiter. We believe that hiring is a very personal experience and that every employer should find their own voice to attract the right talent. Post this

Talkpush was founded nearly 10 years ago as a voice-based phone interviewing system that leveraged Interactive Voice Response (IVR) technology to pre-screen candidates. At that time, AI technology required a pre-scripted candidate journey following a specific decision tree. Many candidates dropped out of these calls, criticizing the experience as too invasive and impersonal. In response, Talkpush built the world's first recruitment chatbot on Messenger in 2016 and the first recruitment chatbot on WhatsApp in 2018, allowing candidates to interact via their preferred channel 24/7. As a result, voice quickly fell out of favor.

2024: The Inflection Point in AI Voice Technology

In 2024, advancements in natural language processing (NLP), large language models (LLMs), and machine learning dramatically enhanced voice AI systems, marking a pivotal year for the industry. OpenAI's voice assistant technology, utilizing models like Whisper for speech recognition, combined with generative language models and advanced text-to-speech systems, enables seamless, human-like interactions. ElevenLabs, with a large Series B funding led by Andreessen Horowitz, has expanded its applications in voice cloning and multilingual support, setting new standards in AI voice technology across various sectors. These developments, alongside contributions from other key players like Groq, signal a transformative era for AI-driven voice solutions, offering personalized, efficient, and scalable innovations. Recognizing that the advancement of technology enabled a much-improved candidate experience, Talkpush launched Sam again offering voice as a preferred communication channel to candidates.

Meet Sam: An On-Demand AI Recruiter Designed to Outperform Humans

Sam is built on the latest Generative AI, AI voice technology, and the cumulative experience of millions of job interviews to deliver a better candidate experience than most human recruiters:

Reads and Responds Lightning Fast: Sam processes candidate profiles in real-time, interacting with them the minute they apply.

Always Listens Actively: Unlike humans who may get distracted, Sam engages attentively with every candidate.

Knowledgeable Enough to Interview for Any Opening: Sam, trained on vast amounts of written material, can expertly interview candidates on any topic, no matter how technical.

Never Sleeps: Sam is available 24/7, ready to interview candidates anytime, which is particularly beneficial for those with scheduling constraints.

Handles Multiple Calls at Once: Sam can conduct numerous interviews simultaneously, ensuring candidates never have to wait, even during peak hiring periods.

Not a Bigot: Sam is free from any biases or prejudices, treating every candidate objectively.

Records and Reports in Real-Time: Sam provides instant feedback and detailed reports, integrating with various ATSs so that every interaction is recorded immediately.

Easy Activation and Adaptation

Users can create accounts with Sam on talktosam.ai at no cost. Within minutes, Sam can start interviewing candidates on their behalf. Unlike traditional recruitment platforms requiring extensive configuration, Sam leverages Gen AI to generate questions on the spot, adapting to the current context and minimizing user configuration.

Sam Adapts to Every Customer

Partnering with ElevenLabs, Sam offers hundreds of voice options or can clone voices from past recordings. Beyond the sound of the voice, Sam also learns to adapt its interviewing style, candidate rating, and note-taking to each customer's preferences, using their feedback to fine-tune future interactions.

"The longer you work with Sam, the more Sam will sound and act like your perfect recruiter. We believe that hiring is a very personal experience and that every employer should find their own voice to attract the right talent," said Max Armbruster, CEO and Founder of Talkpush. "The future belongs to employers who start working with AI today to find their voice." Sam balances advanced technology with a human touch while ensuring critical and final decisions remain with humans.

For more information about Sam and how it can transform your recruitment process, visit Talktosam.ai.

About Talkpush

Talkpush is a leading high-volume recruitment automation platform. Using technologies like chatbots, conversational AI, and automated workflows, Talkpush ensures a seamless, efficient recruitment experience for candidates and recruiters.

Media Contact

Carolina Vargas, Talkpush, 506 84106382, [email protected], www.talkpush.com

Max Armbruster, Talkpush, 353 851384332, [email protected], www.talkpush.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Talkpush