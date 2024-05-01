Talroo Adds ReadySetHire to Official Partnership of Austin FC for the 2024 Season

"ReadySetHire is a born-and-bred in Austin company and we are honored at the opportunity to have it be an Official Partner of Austin FC for the 2024 season and show our support for our local team," said ReadySetHire and Talroo CEO Thad Price. Post this

Through the Official Partnership, ReadySetHire will be providing fun giveaways and exclusive offers to the Austin community and fan base.

ReadySetHire provides the power and sophistication of recruiting data and tools that are leveraged by large enterprises, while removing all the guesswork involving what it takes to attract qualified candidates. It brings the power of Talroo, the Austin-based, multi award-winning talent matching marketplace designed for sourcing frontline and hourly workers, to everyone. ReadySetHire can be used in all industries and is especially helpful to SMBs recruiting warehouse, trucking, logistics & transportation, hospital & healthcare, food service, grocery & retail, manufacturing, gig economy, customer service & call center, and financial services team members.

Visit https://www.readysethire.com/ to learn more about ReadySetHire.

About Austin FC

Austin FC joined Major League Soccer (MLS) as the League's 27th club in January 2019. Austin FC officially began competing in MLS in April 2021 and played its first match at home on June 19, 2021, in the new, 100% privately financed, state-of-the-art Q2 Stadium in Austin. In its second year, Austin FC finished the regular season 2nd in the Western Conference, while also making a run to the Western Conference Finals during the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Austin FC also operates Austin FC II, a professional-level development team which competes in MLS NEXT Pro and which won the league title during its inaugural season in 2023. In addition, Austin FC operates Austin FC Academy which is the fully funded developmental academy representing the highest level of competition for elite youth soccer players in Central Texas, while serving as the exclusive developmental pathway to MLS for the region's most talented young players. Combined, Austin FC II and Austin FC Academy teams complete the pro player pathway between elite youth soccer (MLS NEXT) all the way to MLS, and allow for players to develop, improve, and move up to Austin FC or Austin FC II.

About ReadySetHire

The ReadySetHire platform takes the guesswork out of recruitment marketing by helping businesses navigate the art and science required to find their next great hire. It's powered by Austin, Texas-based Talroo, the industry leading and award-winning talent matching platform designed for sourcing essential and frontline workers for enterprise businesses. ReadySetHire uniquely provides SMBs with the latest AI assisted recruiting technology that has traditionally been out of reach.

Media Contact

Ria Romano, Publicist, ReadySetHire, 786-290-6413, [email protected], https://www.readysethire.com/

SOURCE ReadySetHire