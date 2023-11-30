Talroo Announces World Class 2023 Net Promoter Score 67% Better Than Industry Average

"We are honored that our partners have rated us so highly and are willing to recommend Talroo to their colleagues," said Barry Klein, VP of Success & Enablement at Talroo. Post this

"We are honored that our partners have rated us so highly and are willing to recommend Talroo to their colleagues," said Barry Klein, VP of Success & Enablement at Talroo. "This incredibly high NPS score reflects our entire team's dedication to our customers' success and our steadfast commitment to delivering award-winning products and services backed by best-in-class support. The fact that Talroo clearly brings value to our customers year-after-year by helping them achieve both their recruiting and business goals is what differentiates us in the marketplace."

In 2003, Fred Reichheld, a partner at Bain & Company, devised the Net Promoter Score to measure how well an organization established loyal customer relationships. It is still used today across a wide variety of industries to measure customer satisfaction and has been shown to correlate to a company's revenue growth relative to its competitors. Net Promoter, NPS, and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld.

About Talroo

Talroo is a talent matching platform designed for sourcing essential and hourly workers that companies and organizations are missing out on. Its engine powers millions of job searches every day across the Internet, and uses apply signals from a customer's ATS to optimize their cost per hire goal. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies seven times and the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list for five consecutive years. In 2022 it was awarded the Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution in the Talent Acquisition category; The National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation; The TALiNT Partners' Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards US; and a Brandon Hall Group Bronze Award for Excellence in the Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology category. Visit https://www.talroo.com/ to learn more.

