Talroo Awarded Three Coveted Badges from the Largest and Most Trusted Software Marketplace G2, Including Recruitment Market Leader

"It's an honor for Talroo to be recognized for three prestigious award categories and we appreciate our customers providing their authentic reviews to G2," said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. Post this

Talroo's G2 rankings have continued to increase throughout 2024, most recently moving up 26 spots in the Recruitment Marketing Report. Just a few of the headlines from Talroo's G2 reviews from its customers included:

●"Partnering with Talroo was the best move we made to achieve our hiring goals and expand our company." - Mindy R.

●"Amazing customer service and collaboration to get the most candidates." - Verified User in Retail

●"Amazing Candidate Experience." - Lizzie M.

About Talroo

Talroo is a talent matching marketplace designed for sourcing frontline and essential workers that companies and organizations are missing out on. Its engine powers millions of job searches every day across the Internet, and uses apply signals from a customer's ATS to optimize their cost-per-hire goal. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies seven times and the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list for five consecutive years. In the last two years, it has been awarded the Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution in the Talent Acquisition category; a Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Excellence in the Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology category; The National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation; and The TALiNT Partners' Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards US. Most recently, Talroo was awarded three coveted badges from G2, including "Leader for Recruitment Marketing". Visit https://www.talroo.com/ to learn more.

Media Contact

Ria Romano, Publicist, Talroo, 786-290-6413, [email protected], https://www.talroo.com/

