Talroo Awarded Three Coveted Badges from the Largest and Most Trusted Software Marketplace G2, Including Recruitment Market Leader

Talroo is recognized on the user-review platform for its excellence by earning the badges "Leader for Recruitment Marketing", "Easiest To Do Business With" and "Momentum Leader for Recruitment Marketing".
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Talroo, the leading provider of technology to power the recruitment of frontline, essential and skilled workers, announced today that it was awarded three coveted badges from G2 for Fall 2024. More than 90 million people annually – including employees at all Fortune 500 companies – use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Talroo earned "Leader for Recruitment Marketing", "Easiest To Do Business With" and "Momentum Leader for Recruitment Marketing" – further highlighting it as a proven leader in the industry and showcasing its exemplary customer support. This was G2's inaugural Relationship Index for Recruitment Marketing Report and only a small number of companies, including Talroo, were selected for the first "Easiest To Do Business With" badge; a reflection of Talroo earning the highest "Ease of Doing Business With" rating in the entire Recruitment Marketing category.
"It's an honor for Talroo to be recognized for three prestigious award categories and we appreciate our customers providing their authentic reviews to G2," said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. "Our commitment to delivering to our partners industry-leading solutions and best-in-class service in the highly competitive recruitment marketing sector is a top priority. Achieving recognition driven by verified data and authentic customer voice is thrilling and it drives us to continue to innovate, and we appreciate G2 for providing these reviews and badges for all to see."
Talroo's G2 rankings have continued to increase throughout 2024, most recently moving up 26 spots in the Recruitment Marketing Report. Just a few of the headlines from Talroo's G2 reviews from its customers included:
●"Partnering with Talroo was the best move we made to achieve our hiring goals and expand our company." - Mindy R.
●"Amazing customer service and collaboration to get the most candidates." - Verified User in Retail
●"Amazing Candidate Experience." - Lizzie M.
About Talroo
Talroo is a talent matching marketplace designed for sourcing frontline and essential workers that companies and organizations are missing out on. Its engine powers millions of job searches every day across the Internet, and uses apply signals from a customer's ATS to optimize their cost-per-hire goal. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies seven times and the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list for five consecutive years. In the last two years, it has been awarded the Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution in the Talent Acquisition category; a Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Excellence in the Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology category; The National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation; and The TALiNT Partners' Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards US. Most recently, Talroo was awarded three coveted badges from G2, including "Leader for Recruitment Marketing". Visit https://www.talroo.com/ to learn more.
Media Contact
Ria Romano, Partner
RPR Public Relations, Inc.
Tel. 786-290-6413
[email protected]
[email protected]
Media Contact
Ria Romano, Publicist, Talroo, 786-290-6413, [email protected], https://www.talroo.com/
SOURCE Talroo
Share this article