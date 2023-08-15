Talroo Continues Winning Streak Securing Spot on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 7th Year

Austin-based Talroo is a multi award-winning talent matching platform designed for sourcing essential and hourly workers that companies and organizations are missing out on.
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Talroo, the leading provider of technology to power the recruitment of essential workers, is delighted to announce its achievement of making the coveted 2023 Inc. 5000 list. For an impressive seventh time, the Austin-based company is recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Talroo advanced on the list from 3582 in 2019 to 3308 this year out of 5000.
Talroo's inclusion on this prestigious list underscores its transformative influence as a top talent matching platform that better enables companies nationwide to source essential and hourly workers. This inclusion highlights Talroo's unyielding commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve and streamline the recruiting and hiring process.
"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 List for the seventh time is a significant milestone for Talroo and showcases our unwavering commitment to our partners," said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. "Some of the largest brands in the country place their trust in us to assist with their hiring needs. Being on the Inc. 5000 List for seven years is a validation of our tangible efforts to be the best. For years we have been at the forefront and we aim to stay there by providing best-in-class talent acquisition solutions."
The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment: its independent small businesses. Companies on the list have shown impressive growth, among the top 500; the median revenue growth rate over the past three years is 2,144 percent.
About Talroo
Talroo is a talent matching platform designed for sourcing essential and hourly workers that companies and organizations are missing out on. Its engine powers millions of job searches every day across the Internet, and uses apply signals from a customer's ATS to optimize their cost per hire goal. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies seven times and the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list for five consecutive years. In 2022 it was awarded the Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution in the Talent Acquisition category; The National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation; The TALiNT Partners' Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards US; and a Brandon Hall Group Bronze Award for Excellence in the Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology category. Visit https://www.talroo.com/ to learn more.
