Talroo Partners with Avionté to Deliver Unparalleled Reach and Results in Attracting Job Candidates

The ROI for staffing firms will increase exponentially as job candidates will be able to apply natively and leverage their existing Talroo profile. Tweet this

Other benefits include:

All AviontéBOLD customers will have access to Talroo's new Enterprise AI-Powered Smart Job Titles, enabling them to attract more qualified candidates by using artificial intelligence to optimize job titles. This feature uses the concept of "seekernomics" where Talroo's AI implements its learning from macro and micro trends across billions of job searches, and thousands of conversions for similar roles, to inform micro title optimizations for its customers' campaigns. In just minutes, recruiters can implement A/B job title tests across the jobs in their campaign without updating their company's ATS, providing more control and flexibility in attracting candidates.





Applications automatically populate in AviontéBOLD as Web Applications under their corresponding jobs, including a candidate's name, email, phone, zip code, which will be marked as sourced from Talroo for easy attribution reporting.





Talroo's integration also can automatically send applicants to an AviontéBOLD job page should additional action be required. Talroo also can send reminder messages to job applicants, ensuring that they complete a required action.





A Talroo Account Manager is available to optimize or adjust advertising preferences and answer any questions.

"By combining our award-winning platform that powers over 2 billion searches with Avionté's industry-leading, fully integrated, front- and back-office staffing solution, recruiting and hiring professionals can now compete at a level never before possible," said Michael Novey, Director of Staffing & Alliances at Talroo. "In today's highly competitive staffing world, it is essential to leverage the best tools to stay ahead. Our new partnership does exactly this - delivering best-in-class solutions in one place to ensure success."

About Avionté

Avionté is a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software solutions, offering innovative end-to-end technology solutions to over 1,000 customers and 25,000 users throughout the U.S. and Canada. Avionté delivers a robust platform for clerical, light industrial, IT, healthcare, and professional staffing firms to maximize profits and boost productivity. With powerful ATS, billing, and payroll solutions, including the first paycard designed specifically for the staffing industry, Avionté provides the technology every staffing firm can use to scale and grow their business. Learn more at https://www.avionte.com.

About Talroo

Talroo is a talent matching platform designed for sourcing essential and hourly workers that companies and organizations are missing out on. Its engine powers millions of job searches every day across the Internet, and uses apply signals from a customer's ATS to optimize their cost per hire goal. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies seven times and the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list for five consecutive years. In 2022 it was awarded the Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution in the Talent Acquisition category; The National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation; The TALiNT Partners' Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards US; and a Brandon Hall Group Bronze Award for Excellence in the Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology category. Visit https://www.talroo.com/ to learn more.

Media Contact

Ria Romano, Partner

RPR Public Relations, Inc.

Tel. 786-290-6413

Email: press(at)talroo.com

Media Contact

Ria Romano, PR Manager, Talroo, 786-290-6413, [email protected], https://www.talroo.com/

SOURCE Talroo