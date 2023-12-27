Talroo Recognized for Its AI-Powered Innovation by Securing a Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Excellence in the Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology Category

"We're honored to once again win the Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology award and thrilled to catapult from bronze to gold," said Barry Klein, VP of Success & Enablement at Talroo. Post this

Since its inception in 1993, the Brandon Hall Group™ Excellence Awards® have established themselves as the most prestigious awards program in the industry. The program recognizes organizations worldwide, spanning small, medium, large and global enterprises, government entities, not-for-profits and associations. Entries focus on programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have demonstrated measurable results. The Excellence in Technology Awards follows a point-based system, where Gold, Silver, and Bronze distinctions are awarded based on the score range.

"In our 30th year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in Talent Acquisition, HR, Workforce Management and Sales Enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions," said Brandon Hall Group™ Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards® program.

"Our awards program is distinguished by the thorough evaluation process led by industry experts. Judges meticulously score each entry and our Executive Leadership team at Brandon Hall Group™ reviews and validates the judging and scoring. The level of the award is solely determined by the number of points, ensuring a fair and unbiased recognition of excellence in technology," said Brandon Hall Group™ Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

The 2023 winners are listed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/

About Talroo

Talroo is a talent matching marketplace designed for sourcing essential and hourly workers that companies and organizations are missing out on. Its engine powers millions of job searches every day across the Internet, and uses apply signals from a customer's ATS to optimize their cost per hire goal. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies seven times and the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list for five consecutive years. In 2022 it was awarded the Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution in the Talent Acquisition category; The National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation; The TALiNT Partners' Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards US; and a Brandon Hall Group Bronze Award for Excellence in the Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology category. Visit https://www.talroo.com/ to learn more.

SOURCE Talroo