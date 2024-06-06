Talroo Releases AI SmartScreen Feature to Better Connect Qualified Candidates and Employers as Gap in Job Applicant Qualifications Hits 15-Year High

Talroo's new automatic job-level AI-assisted tool, SmartScreen, elevates candidate experience and application quality, as studies show 72% of employers find it difficult to acquire qualified skilled job candidates. This powerful AI-driven tool customizes a candidate's job matches based on their qualifications and credentials, reducing the mismatch pain point for both job seekers and employers.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Talroo, the leading provider of technology to power the recruitment of frontline and essential workers, is pleased to announce the release of SmartScreen, the new AI-assisted Chat-to-Apply Screening tool. This elegant new screening chatbot solves a common problem for both job seekers and employers. Approximately 7 out of 10 employers (Zippia Recruitment Statistics, 2023) find it difficult to hire skilled candidates. SmartScreen automatically extracts and surfaces job requirements using AI in a custom chatbot.

As candidates interact before applying, SmartScreen helps candidates understand and verify job requirements before applying. Once a job's requirements are reviewed and the candidate provides feedback, SmartScreen shares insight into how the candidate's qualifications match the employer's requirements. If there's a great match, candidates are automatically routed to start the application process. If not, SmartScreen provides a helpful mismatch requirements message, but allows the candidate, if they would like, to proceed. The candidate's responses then inform future job matching to ensure a more positive candidate experience.

"SmartScreen solves one of the biggest challenges most employers experience in recruiting, and one of the biggest challenges candidates experience in job searching," said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. "By greatly enhancing quality matching, we are reducing the amount of unqualified applications, improving outcomes for all, and moving businesses forward. The most exciting aspect of this feature for our employer partners is that SmartScreen uses AI to extract requirements and instantly provides a custom job-level chatbot. There's no additional setup time or costs required, just use an existing ATS sync and we take care of the rest. This not only reduces both time-to-placement and costs for the employer, but eliminates the frustration that many job seekers experience during their search. Using SmartScreen, we are able to attract the right talent audiences and then get the best, suitable candidates in front of the right job at the right time without any heavy lifting by our customers."

SmartScreen leverages AI to elevate candidate experience through various automated processes:

● Talroo ingests full job posts from the employer's ATS.

● SmartScreen uses AI to extract specific requirements that will lead to qualified candidates, such as certifications and licenses.

● SmartScreen creates a custom chatbot script specifically built to qualify candidates for that job and requirements.

● When Talroo finds talent audiences in-market for the job, all candidates are redirected to Jobs2Careers to engage with the SmartScreen chatbot.

● Job seekers who reply affirmatively are sent directly to the employer's ATS to apply, while job seekers who represent a mismatch are shown jobs which are a better fit for their qualifications, or they can still apply to the original job if they desire.

About Talroo

Talroo is a talent matching marketplace designed for sourcing frontline workers that companies and organizations are missing out on. Its engine powers millions of job searches every day across the Internet, and uses apply signals from a customer's ATS to optimize their cost-per-hire goal. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies seven times and the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list for five consecutive years. In the last two years, it has been awarded the Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution in the Talent Acquisition category; a Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Excellence in the Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology category; The National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation; and The TALiNT Partners' Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards US. Visit https://www.talroo.com/ to learn more.

