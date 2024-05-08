Talroo Releases AutoPilot for Talent Acquisition Teams and Recruiters That Uses Real-Time Data to Find Qualified Talent Audiences

One Talroo customer using AutoPilot Smart Bidding saw a 40% increase in job views and a 14% reduction in price. It delivers more qualified candidates in less time, removing the guesswork from bidding, especially for hard-to-fill roles.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talroo, the leading provider of technology to power the recruitment of frontline and essential workers, is pleased to announce the release of AutoPilot Smart Bidding. This innovative new technology makes talent acquisition teams and recruiters' jobs easier by enabling them to reach the best candidates for their hiring goals more quickly by ensuring winning placement. AutoPilot uses real-time data from Talroo's robust AI-driven engine to reach and win the right talent audiences.