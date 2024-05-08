Talroo Releases AutoPilot for Talent Acquisition Teams and Recruiters That Uses Real-Time Data to Find Qualified Talent Audiences

One Talroo customer using AutoPilot Smart Bidding saw a 40% increase in job views and a 14% reduction in price. It delivers more qualified candidates in less time, removing the guesswork from bidding, especially for hard-to-fill roles.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talroo, the leading provider of technology to power the recruitment of frontline and essential workers, is pleased to announce the release of AutoPilot Smart Bidding. This innovative new technology makes talent acquisition teams and recruiters' jobs easier by enabling them to reach the best candidates for their hiring goals more quickly by ensuring winning placement. AutoPilot uses real-time data from Talroo's robust AI-driven engine to reach and win the right talent audiences.
"AutoPilot uncovers the candidates that many recruiters and staffing agencies may be missing out on by utilizing Talroo's powerful and multi award-winning AI-driven engine," said Noel Zapata, Product Manager at Talroo. "It is a great addition to our popular suite of Smart Technology features, including Smart Job Titles and Smart CPC. Talroo is focused on making it easier for recruiters to do their jobs, while improving candidate quality, and reducing both time-to-placement and costs. One of our early-adopter customers drove 40% more job views with a reduced cost per hire thanks to AutoPilot. We are at the forefront of using real-time data to help recruiters attract qualified candidates, providing recruiters with an expanded reach to new talent audiences using our industry-leading technologies."
Talroo's new AutoPilot Smart Bidding offers the following additional benefits:
- Data-Backed Enhancements: Talroo automates bids to ensure jobs stay competitive to reach qualified candidates.
- Campaign-Based Controls: Price adjustments for each job or job family allows for the most granular level of control.
- Data at Your Fingertips: Gain instant insight into performance and key metrics.
Visit https://www.talroo.com/ to learn more about AutoPilot Smart Bidding.
About Talroo
Talroo is a talent matching marketplace designed for sourcing frontline and essential workers that companies and organizations are missing out on. Its engine powers millions of job searches every day across the Internet, and uses apply signals from a customer's ATS to optimize their cost-per-hire goal. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies seven times and the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list for five consecutive years. In the last two years, it has been awarded the Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution in the Talent Acquisition category; a Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Excellence in the Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology category; The National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation; and The TALiNT Partners' Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards US. Visit https://www.talroo.com/ to learn more.
Media Contact
Ria Romano, Partner
RPR Public Relations, Inc.
Tel. 786-290-6413
[email protected]
[email protected]
SOURCE Talroo
