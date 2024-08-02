Talroo's August 15 Live Webinar Will Uncover Trends and Actionable Insights in the Frontline Worker Market with Special Guest Lighthouse Research & Advisory

"Most notably, one datapoint highlight found that, despite a 9% increase in wages compared to last year, June 2024 saw a slight decline in month-over-month wage rates, breaking the upward trend observed in recent months," said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. Post this

To register to join the complimentary live webinar event, visit https://www.talroo.com/lp/webinar/frontline-worker-index/ Once registered, participants may forward their questions for Thad Price or Ben Eubanks to the email: [email protected] or share their questions via the Zoom chat feature during the event.

This webinar will be of special interest to any stakeholder involved in a company's HR and recruitment process because it will examine the latest trends presented in Talroo's powerful new free tool – the Frontline Worker Index (FWI). While the Bureau of Labor Statistics employment reports show general trends, FWI provides more relevant information pertaining to frontline workers. The comprehensive and feature-rich tool analyzes trends in supply and demand, job titles, wages, work schedules, education and experience requirements, and valued benefits. FWI harnesses the power of Talroo's data, drawing from billions of datapoints Talroo has gathered from first-party data, and delivers the crucial metrics necessary to build more effective strategies to attract, hire, and retain top talent in a competitive job market.

"As the frontline labor market continues to rapidly evolve and change, navigating the complexities of recruitment is critical," said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. "We are thrilled to be able to feature special guest Ben Eubanks for our August webinar. His insights into the latest data and research will be invaluable to webinar attendees. Most notably, one datapoint highlight found that, despite a 9% increase in wages compared to last year, June 2024 saw a slight decline in month-over-month wage rates, breaking the upward trend observed in recent months. We will be examining this and several other key data trends."

About Talroo

Talroo is a talent matching marketplace designed for sourcing frontline and essential workers that companies and organizations are missing out on. Its engine powers millions of job searches every day across the Internet, and uses apply signals from a customer's ATS to optimize their cost-per-hire goal. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies seven times and the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list for five consecutive years. In the last two years, it has been awarded the Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution in the Talent Acquisition category; a Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Excellence in the Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology category; The National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation; and The TALiNT Partners' Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards US. Visit https://www.talroo.com/ to learn more.

