Talroo's Powerful New Frontline Worker Index is a Free Interactive Tool Providing Insights into Frontline and Essential Worker Labor Market Dynamics

"The Frontline Worker Index is Talroo's first attempt to demystify and democratize the wealth of job data we process in our day-to-day business," said R.J. Laabs, Senior Business Intelligence Analyst at Talroo.

Trends uncovered by the latest iteration of Talroo's FWI (based on data through April 2024) include:

● Posted Frontline Worker wages just hit a 2-year high, nearing a $20.00 average across all roles and states.

● Employers are increasingly requiring more experience and full-time positions, with indices for these requirements reaching a 2-year high above 100.

● Following the Return-to-Work trend, Remote Work openings are down 16 points year-over-year and the emphasis is now on in-person roles for frontline workers.

Talroo will be releasing frequent news updates and synopses on noticeable trends on a regular basis. FWI will be available 24/7 at no charge with regular updates at https://www.talroo.com/talroo-frontline-worker-index/

About Talroo

Talroo is a talent matching marketplace designed for sourcing frontline and essential workers that companies and organizations are missing out on. Its engine powers millions of job searches every day across the Internet, and uses apply signals from a customer's ATS to optimize their cost-per-hire goal. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies seven times and the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list for five consecutive years. In the last two years, it has been awarded the Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution in the Talent Acquisition category; a Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Excellence in the Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology category; The National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation; and The TALiNT Partners' Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards US. Visit https://www.talroo.com/ to learn more.

