Talroo's Powerful New Frontline Worker Index is a Free Interactive Tool Providing Insights into Frontline and Essential Worker Labor Market Dynamics

At no charge, anyone can access the interactive report that acts as a valuable tool providing critical insights into the frontline and essential worker labor market on Talroo's site. This proprietary dataset is directly sourced from Talroo's powerful platform that processes an average of 26 million job posts every month, resulting in over 187 million datapoints added directly to the Frontline Worker Index.
AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HR professionals, recruiters, anyone hiring frontline workers, and journalists now have a powerful tool with Talroo's new Frontline Worker Index (FWI). The leading provider of technology to power the recruitment of frontline and essential workers released the comprehensive and feature-rich tool to the public today. The FWI exposes and analyzes trends in supply and demand, job titles, wages, work schedules, education and experience requirements, and valued benefits among frontline and essential worker roles across the United States. Additionally, the FWI harnesses the power of Talroo's data and delivers crucial metrics necessary to build more effective strategies to attract, hire, and retain top talent in a competitive job market. This extensive dataset and purpose-built reports have never been available until now.
"The Frontline Worker Index is Talroo's first attempt to demystify and democratize the wealth of job data we process in our day-to-day business," said R.J. Laabs, Senior Business Intelligence Analyst at Talroo. "For employers, we built the FWI to provide valuable insights on the market trends in our ever-changing world to help them recruit and hire using strategic data and analysis. For active or potential job seekers on Talroo properties, we hope to help you find your next opportunity by level-setting and educating on present opportunities in your state."
Trends uncovered by the latest iteration of Talroo's FWI (based on data through April 2024) include:
● Posted Frontline Worker wages just hit a 2-year high, nearing a $20.00 average across all roles and states.
● Employers are increasingly requiring more experience and full-time positions, with indices for these requirements reaching a 2-year high above 100.
● Following the Return-to-Work trend, Remote Work openings are down 16 points year-over-year and the emphasis is now on in-person roles for frontline workers.
Talroo will be releasing frequent news updates and synopses on noticeable trends on a regular basis. FWI will be available 24/7 at no charge with regular updates at https://www.talroo.com/talroo-frontline-worker-index/
About Talroo
Talroo is a talent matching marketplace designed for sourcing frontline and essential workers that companies and organizations are missing out on. Its engine powers millions of job searches every day across the Internet, and uses apply signals from a customer's ATS to optimize their cost-per-hire goal. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies seven times and the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list for five consecutive years. In the last two years, it has been awarded the Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution in the Talent Acquisition category; a Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Excellence in the Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology category; The National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation; and The TALiNT Partners' Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards US. Visit https://www.talroo.com/ to learn more.
