TAM-C Intelligence Central Agrees to Acquire Impera Intelligence Group

"We are thrilled to add Impera's vast capabilities and resources to TAM-C as we build on our long legacy of providing clients with actionable, high-impact intelligence on a 24/7 basis," says Dr. Aaron Richman, TAM-C's Chief Executive Officer. Post this

"Following the acquisition by TAM-C of Kaymera Technologies (kaymera.com) this is an ideal strategic fit as TAM-C expands its product and service offerings to the Private and Public Sectors. Impera will provide TAM-C with added Cyber tools to accommodate its growing roster of Clients", says Ety Richman, CEO of Kaymera Technologies, a part of the TAM-C Group.

"Impera's technologies will bolster TAM-C's already robust intelligence and investigative capabilities along with multiple 24/7 Fusion Centers both Domestic and Global", says Richard S. Kendall who will remain Chairman of Impera Intelligence Group as a wholly owned Subsidiary of TAM-C.

Impera's core Team and Advisory Board are drawn from former members of the Federal Law Enforcement and Intelligence Communities.

"The blended expertise of TAM-C and Impera will enable us to offer additional Cyber Solutions as well as enhanced Threat Intelligence to clients whose businesses and even personal safety depend on valuable data and sound analysis", says Ariel K. Grossman, a former Law Enforcement Intelligence Analyst and Impera's Chief Operating Officer.

